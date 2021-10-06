All eyes will be on Charlie McConalogue next Tuesday to see what level of funding agriculture is allocated under Budget 2022.

The next week to 10 days is an important period for farm payments.

Farmers will be watching Tuesday’s budget closely to see if similar funding to the 2021 budget is allocated in Budget 2022 to allow the current portfolio of schemes to rollover to 2022.

Approval has already been granted by the European Commission to rollover schemes to 2022 as part of transitional arrangements until the new CAP comes in to place in 2023.

As such, there is a strong anticipation that the Irish Government will match the funding required to continue flagship schemes that have already passed their end date.

These include the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP), the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) and the Sheep Welfare Scheme, along with continuing other annual schemes such as the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S), Protein Aid Scheme, Straw Incorporation Measure and the Dairy Calf-to-Beef Programme.

Payments update

Once Budget 2022 has passed, attention will turn to the Basic Payment Scheme, with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue recently commenting that the Department is on track to commence advance 70% payments on Monday 18 October.

Meanwhile, there was another €2.14m paid to 880 farmers under the Areas of Natural Constraints last week. This brings the total payment to €187.34m paid to 87,108 farmers.

While there was €1.85m more paid out to cover 184 submissions for payment, there was also 363 more applications approved, with approvals ongoing from tranche 22.

Scheme deadline watch

Date 8 October 2021

Farmers still have time to apply for the new Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme, but they must act fast, with the pilot programme closing for applications on Friday 8 October. There were 11,600 applications submitted as of Tuesday evening 5 October.

15 October 2021

The prohibited period for applying slurry starts on 15 October, meaning the final day for farmers to apply slurry is Thursday 14 October.

