In the run-up to the closure of the consultation period for future agricultural policy (midnight on Tuesday 15 February), a number of issues came to prominence.

In particular, concerns were raised about a DAERA proposal to set the minimum land area to claim a new area-based resilience payment at 10ha.

At present, the minimum claim size is 3ha, although DAERA did want to increase that to 5ha in the 2015 CAP reforms.

This time around, a 5ha minimum claim size could end up being the final landing point, but it is also important to note that this new resilience payment is not the same as the Basic Payment Scheme or the old single farm payment.

There will be new conditions attached, whether it is soil testing, nutrient management planning or for those with breeding cattle, recording of sire data.

It also won’t be as generous, and as time goes on, more of the financial pot will flow into agri-environment type schemes (where the minimum claim is 3ha).

The other issue that stirs emotions is around the proposal to take 17% of the initial pot (around £50m) and use it for headage sustainability measures, initially targeted at sucklers and finishing beef cattle.

A number of organisations have pointed out that the criteria proposed are not suited to traditional breeds when used in conservation grazing. It is a valid argument, but perhaps best dealt with by way of an agri-environment-type scheme.

There is logic in encouraging the majority of beef farmers to calve heifers younger, get rid of under-performing suckler cows and slaughter prime animals at under two years. Those who suggest it will lead to more intensive meal feeding need to take a crash course in grassland management.

We have no option but to farm more efficiently, and lower our greenhouse gas emissions per unit of output.

And if politicians get their way, and commit NI agriculture to net zero emissions by 2050, don’t expect headage sustainability measures to last too long, or perhaps even get off the ground at all.

