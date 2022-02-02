Barry and Liz Powell run a spring-calving dairy herd on Ballycrenode Farm in north Tipperary and are embarking on the busiest time of the year as the 420-cow dairy herd begins to calve.

With a stocking rate of 3.2 cows per hectare on the grazing platform, Ballycrenode Farm is on the higher end of the scale and has a nitrates derogation, but the Powells are keen to show that their farm is sustainable on all fronts.

They want to improve that sustainability, are particularly aware of the environment around them and want their children to enjoy the wildlife and biodiversity on the farm.

The grazing platform is surrounded by tall, mature trees providing habitats for wildlife, shelter for the herd and an attractive place to farm.

There is also a woodland area close to the farmyard which is fenced off from stock.

Barry is very focused on improving his farm’s environmental sustainability while making decisions that are sensible economically.

Protected urea prevents ammonia losses from urea

One measure he has taken in recent years is the use of protected urea – 75% of the nitrogen spread on Powell’s farm in 2021 was spread in the form of protected urea.

Protected urea prevents ammonia losses from urea and this in turn makes more nitrogen available to the grass.

Focus this season will need to turn to determining the most efficient rate.

As ammonia losses are low from protected urea, the rate applied can be lower than standard urea and this is one method of saving on nitrogen in the current high fertiliser price market.

Clover is something that Barry is conscious needs to be improved upon. Clover levels are low in the grazing platform.

The high rates of nitrogen being applied are likely not helping this, as clover’s job is fixing nitrogen. If nitrogen is being applied at high levels, then the clover is not needed and it will decline in the sward.

This year, Barry will look at improving clover management. He is off to a good start, as the average soil pH on the farm is at 6.4 and clover needs a high pH to thrive.

Reducing nitrogen rates may help, but he will also look at opportunities to increase clover levels through stitching in and reseeds.

Barry was spreading slurry last week and Footprint Farmers co-ordinator Jenny Keegan collected samples from different tanks to send to the lab for testing.

Testing different animals is important when testing slurry, as the slurry under cows, for example, is likely to be very different to slurry from under heifers, as diets will differ.

Soil sample results

Looking at the soil sample results from last spring, they are in good condition. Soil pH is averaging 6.4.

However, there are some low readings in the mix below a soil pH of 6 and these will need to be worked on.

Phosphorus and potassium indices are at an average of index 3 for both nutrients and there are very few samples falling into index 2.

Barry is awaiting the results of some soil samples from this spring which had received slurry before sampling last year.

Having proof of sustainability

Commenting on joining the Footprint Farmers’ Programme, Barry and his wife Liz said: “We want this to make a difference and not to be a greenwashing exercise.

“By taking part in this programme, we would hope to learn what exactly is happening on our farm from an ecological, biological and environmental perspective.

We would like to show other farmers what can be done

“We are interested to see the economic impact these actions will have on our business. We would like to show other farmers what can be done, what costs are involved and what benefits there are.”

Barry noted that he wants to measure what’s happening on farm and have proof that actions being taken are making a difference.

Barry notices a lot of wildlife on the farm and is keen to point this out to his three children while also seeing if he can increase the amount of wildlife on the farm.

Farm facts

Farmer: Barry and Liz Powell.

Location: North Tipperary.

Farm size: 170ha.

Enterprise: Spring-calving dairy herd.

Average soil sample results

Soil pH – 6.4.

Phosphorus index – 4.

Potassium index – 3.

Sustainability fact

Protected urea is produced when urea is treated with an inhibitor, which reduces ammonia loss from the fertiliser. Reduced ammonia loss results in less air pollution and more efficient use of nitrogen. This allows farmers to apply lower rates.