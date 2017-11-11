Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Improving cow flow with 24-unit parlour
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Improving cow flow with 24-unit parlour

By on
In this proposed design, the farmer not only needed to expand his cubicle housing but they also needed to construct a new milking parlour and collecting yard to cope with expanding numbers.
In this proposed design, the farmer not only needed to expand his cubicle housing but they also needed to construct a new milking parlour and collecting yard to cope with expanding numbers.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Focus
Member
Incorporating a new cubicle shed into an existing yard
Farm buildings
Incorporating a new cubicle shed into an existing yard
By William Conlon on 11 November 2017
Member
China's pig sector moving with the times
Editorial
China's pig sector moving with the times
By Justin McCarthy on 01 November 2017
Member
Better forage for dairy men and eyes on China for pig farmers
Liquid Milk
Better forage for dairy men and eyes on China for pig farmers
By Jack Kennedy on 31 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Incorporating a new cubicle shed into an existing yard
Farm buildings
Incorporating a new cubicle shed into an existing yard
By William Conlon on 11 November 2017
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
News
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal
By Farmers Journal on 08 November 2017
Member
Watch: 95 acres of quality in Cork
Property
Watch: 95 acres of quality in Cork
By Tommy Moyles on 24 October 2017
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad
Formwork / Shuttering
Large range of systems available for both hire & sales....
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural and residential doors. Call Pat for a free quote 029 6...
View ad
Easy Fit Windbreaker
EasyFit Windbreaker™ manufactured at our premises in Clonmel Co Tipperary....
View ad

Place ad