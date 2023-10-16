This March 2021-born Charolais heifer, in-calf to EBY and due on 2 November 2023, sold for €3,400.

Mableview Farms, based in Co Monaghan, has built up a strong reputation over the years of producing high-end suckler replacement stock and has been holding an annual sale in autumn in Elphin Mart for the last few years.

Last Friday night saw over 70 animals from the McAnenly family selling through the ring, with a 97% clearance achieved at an average of just over €3,200/head.

Some exceptional prices were paid for heifers at the sale, including a high of €6,000 for a Belgian Blue heifer in-calf to the Limousin stock bull and due to calve on 23 November.

Next-highest call was €5,200 for a July 2020-born Belgian Blue cow with her four-month-old Lodge Hamlet heifer calf at foot.

Another in-calf heifer also hit the €5,000 mark, with a June 2020-born heifer in-calf to EBY and due on 3 November selling for €5,000.

Big money

Next-highest price went to a March 2020-born Charolais heifer in-calf to a Lodge Hamlet-sired Limousin stock bull and due to calve on 5 December. She also sold for €5,000.

The big money didn’t stop there, with a February 2021-born super Limousin heifer due to calve on 2 November to EBY selling for €4,600.

A July 2020-born roan Limousin heifer due to calve to the Limousin stock bull on 23 November sold for €4,100.

There was a huge online presence, with almost 1,900 viewers tuning into the sale and 38% of all lots on the night selling to online customers.

In pictures

This January 2020-born Limousin heifer, due to calve on 22 October to the Limousin bull, sold for €3,000.

This January 2021-born Limousin heifer, due to calve on 22 November to the Limousin stock bull, sold for €3,050.

This March 2021-born Limousin heifer, due to calve on 19 November, sold for €3,300.

This May 2020-born Limousin heifer, due to calve on 26 October to the Limousin stock bull, sold for €2,850.