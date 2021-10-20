The annual consignment of in-calf heifers at Swatragh mart saw prices peaking at £3,200.

Suckler replacements sold to a top price of £3,200 for an August 2018 born Limousin at a special sale of in-calf heifers at Swatragh Mart on Friday 15 October.

In total, 53 heifers were forwarded, all in-calf to AI sires and due to calve during November and December.

Across the sale, prices averaged £2,007, down slightly on last year’s average of £2,163.

Ballymena

Last Wednesday Ballymena mart held a special sale of suckler replacements forwarded by Jason Sawyers.

Close on 150 lots sold to an average of £1,760, with a top price of £2,950 for an in-calf heifer.

Suckler calves

Meanwhile, autumn sales of suckler bred calves are drawing to an end and there has been a noticeable easing in the trade.

Mart managers indicate that prices are back by £20 to £50 per head on sales held at the start of the month.

Markethill sold calves to a peak of £2,320 for a 324kg Charolais heifer with male calves topping £1,360 for a 398kg animal.

Omagh mart sold weanlings to £1,120 last week with a big run of calves weighing 350kg to 400kg making £900 to £1,040.

The final calf sale at Hilltown saw male calves peak at £1,120 and a top price per kg of 348p paid for a 316kg lot. Heifers peaked at £980 for 340kg.

Clogher sold weanlings to £1,090 for a 305kg Charolais with Limousin heifers to £1,180 for a 245kg lot.

