The farm at Sladagh, Fethard, Co Tipperary, contains a mix of tillage and grassland.

A farm of 124 acres at Sladagh, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, has been sold by joint agents PF Quirke & Co Ltd and REA Stokes and Quirke.

The property was launched on to the market in November and the sale was agreed just before Christmas.

Less than 4km from Fethard and about 10km from Clonmel, the property is located in an extremely sought-after area and subsequently attracted significant interest.

Opportunities to purchase a substantial block of land in a good location such as this are rare and interest was reported as strong from the get-go.

Separated by a public road, the 124-acre holding at Sladagh was otherwise in one block.

The guide price was €1,900,000 and while neither agent would disclose the final sale figure, the price achieved is believed to be substantially higher.

Extensive interest

There was extensive interest in the property, with multiple offers reported prior to the completion of the bidding process.

The property was purchased by a local businessman who saw off all other competition to secure the property.

The farm itself has extensive road frontage on two roads and comprises a good agricultural holding, with approximately 70 acres of tillage, 10 acres of forestry and the remaining 44 acres in grass.

There's a significant concreted yard area with a number of sheds and cattle handling facilities available.

The farmyard is old, but functional. It contains a five-span open-sided haybarn, with concrete floor and cattle pens, a three-span haybarn and stables.

There are also older farm buildings, cattle handling facilities and silage pits. There’s also an old residence on site, which may lend itself to renovation or alternatively could be used in an effort to gain planning permission.

Representatives from the auctioneers stated that the market for land in south Tipperary continues to remain strong and that despite strong equine interests in the area, there are multiple buyers from all sectors for anything that comes to the market.