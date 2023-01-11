In-lamb sheep sold to £190 at the annual sale from Simon Loughery, Drumsurn.

In-lamb hoggets and ewes averaged £155 at the annual sale of in-lamb sheep from Simon Loughery, Drumsurn, at Ballymena Mart on Monday 9 January.

A total of 281 sheep were forwarded, mainly hoggets with a small consignment of ewes.

All sheep were scanned, fluke-drenched, vaccinated for clostridial diseases and due to lamb in February to Texel, Suffolk and Spotted Dutch rams. Topping the sale at £190/head was a pen of Suffolk-cross hoggets and second-lambing ewes served to Texel rams and scanned at 175%.

Suffolk ewes averaged £162/head, with Texel ewes at £165 and Mule ewes averaging £151.

Prices were down on last year’s sale, which peaked at £245 and averaged £183.

