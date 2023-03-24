Ben and Elaine Ryall, Fiona and Tom Mulligan, Lisa Cullen and Rebecca Maher pictured with the champion Angus, Coolcarne Uncle Stephen, which sold for €4,000. /S. Kinahan

Despite the weather conditions being less than favourable for buyers of pedigree bulls this spring, it seems the appetite for buying is still strong.

On Thursday 22 March, Kilkenny Mart held its first spring pedigree bull sale of the season, with 96 bulls in attendance which were met with a clearance rate of 76% across all breeds.

Aberdeen Angus

The strongest entries were seen in the Angus ring, with 57 bulls forward for sale from herds all over the country. Forty-five of the 57 bulls sold on the day to an average price of €3,777, with the top call going to Coolrain Underwood.

The August 2021-born bull was brought forward by Nigel Peavoy, Portlaoise, Co Laois, and sold for the highest price across all breeds at €4,800. The Intelagri Matteo ET son boasts a page bursting with stars and has a very attractive ease of calving figure of just 1.5%.

The Champion Angus spot was secured by the Mulligan family from Dromod, Co Leitrim, with Clooncarne Uncle Stephen. The July 2021-born bull sired by Knockmountagh Robert again carried an impressive set of stars and sold for €4,000.

The reserve champion title in the Angus ring was secured by Keith and Caroline Vickery from Roscarberry, Co Cork, with Carbery Venice. The February 2021-born bull was sired by the much-admired Rawburn Boss Hogg N630 and sold for €4,100.

Ben Ryall, Keith and Caroline Vickery and Elaine Ryall with the reserve champion Aberdeen Angus, Carbery Venice, which sold for €4,100. /S. Kinahan

Hereford

In the Hereford ring, the top call went to Moate, Co Westmeath, man Aidan Farrell's Mountwilliams Panama. The September 2021-born bull was sired by Butlerstown Duke and sold to pedigree breeder James Thompson from Co Carlow for €4,400.

Aidan Farrell, Moate, Co Westmeath, with his second prize winning bull and top-priced Hereford, which sold for €4,400 to Co Carlow breeder James Thompson. /S. Kinahan

The champion Hereford was brought forward from the herd of Thomas Brennan, Freshford, Co Kilkenny, and sold for €4,000. The December 2021-born bull was sired by Cill Cormaic Quade.

Thomas Brennan, Padraig Murphy (judge), Eoin Sheehy, Lisa Cullen and Rebecca Maher with the champion Hereford, Baleen Taxman, which sold for €4,000. /S. Kinahan

The reserve champion title in the Hereford ring was secured by James Thompson, Rathvilly, Co Carlow, with Ballyragganpoll 1 Warner. The April 2021-born bull was sired by the homebred Ballyraggan Isaac 862nd and sold for €3,200.

James Thompson with the reserve champion Hereford, Ballygragganpoll 1 Warner, which sold for €3,200. /S. Kinahan

Friesian

In the Friesian ring, top call of the day went to second prize winner Mountain Fenton 19 from the herd of Michael Spillane, Fethard, Co Tipperary. The March 2021-born bull was sired by Churchclara Fenton out of 2017 all-Ireland champion Mountain Tormore Aileen EX95, has an EBI of €115 and sold for €3,700.

The champion Friesian came all the way from Bandon, Co Cork, from the herd of John O’Callaghan. September 2021-born Mountfarna Weatherman was sired by Whinnow Website ET out of Mountfarna Ares Prester EX90 and sold for €3,500.

Tim O'Callaghan and his grandson Jack O'Callaghan, Bandon, Co Cork, with the Friesian champion, Mountfarna Weatherman, which sold for €3,500. /S. Kinahan

Limousin

In the Limousin ring, the highest price was fetched for the reserve champion, Oldtown Shea, from the herd of William and Brenda Hogan, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

The reserve champion Limousin bull, Oldtown Shea, from William and Brenda Hogan, Thurles, Co Tipperary, which sold for the top breed price of €4,000. /S. Kinahan

The September 2021-born bull was sired by Tomschoice Lexicon out of an Ampertaine Foreman cow and sold for €4,000 with a hugely impressive page full of five-star figures.

The champion Limousin bull, Beechmount Saturn, from Ger Collins, Callan, Co Kilkenny. /S. Kinahan.

The champion Limousin title was awarded to Geraldine Collins’ Beechmount Saturn. The August 2021-born bull was sired by Chatelain but unfortunately failed to meet his reserve.