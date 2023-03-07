Originally, Footprint farmer Gareth Culligan made the switch to a system that he could manage himself.

The Louth man's machinery fleet now consists of one tractor - a Fendt Vario 722 - a Horsch drill, fertiliser spreader, sprayer and a combine and chaser bin.

However, since then, Gareth has focused on soil health, as opposed to getting the job done quicker. He employs strict rotations, which reduce the need for chemical intervention.

Thanks to the rotation, there is now no need for a pre-emergence spray on the farm and, instead, Gareth goes in with a herbicide in the spring.

Delayed sowing

Gareth has also managed to grow his winter wheat using only one fungicide through delayed sowing and mixing varieties.

Companion crops also have an important role on Gareth's farm. He adds buckwheat, linseed or phacelia to his winter beans, as he finds that buckwheat opens up the phosphorous within the ground and leaves it available for the following crop.

Below are some photos of Gareth's system.

In pictures

Wheat drilled after rape with summer cover. Note how the ground is completely covered.

Drilling wheat after winter rape with companion clover.

Cover crop on the left versus no cover crop on the right. The left has a lot more weeds in comparison with the right.

Gareth's Horsch drill. He hopes to replace this drill soon for a disc drill.

This winter wheat crop has received no herbicide so far, just 20 units of nitrogen.