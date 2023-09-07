Around 100 farmers are estimated to have joined in Thursday's protest, despite the meeting being called less than 24 hours previously. \ Philip Doyle

Around 100 farmers gathered to picket the Department of Agriculture’s headquarters on Kildare Street on Thursday morning as part of an Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) protest campaign.

IFA members travelled from across the country to take part in the picket. \ Philip Doyle

The picket was scheduled to coincide with a meeting called by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue with farming organisations on the nitrates derogation cut and delays to scheme payment dates.

IFA representatives in discussion among themselves awaiting the arrival of other farming organisations. \ Philip Doyle

Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) representatives were met with shouts of “scabs” and “traitors” as they entered the building to participate in the talks with Minister McConalogue and his officials.

ICMSA's president Pat McCormack attended the meeting with Minister McConalogue, a move McCormack says allowed him to present farmers' views directly to the minister. \ Philip Doyle

ICMSA president Pat McCormack would emerge to announce that the ICMSA had received commitments from the Department.

One of these commitments relates to farmers being able to seek a fast tracking of Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) slurry storage applications, while the other concerns a return to regular payment dates from 2024 onwards.

Payment delays and derogation cuts were the most-discussed topics among farmers protesting. \ Philip Doyle

Macra, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) all travelled to Ag House, but did not attend the meeting.