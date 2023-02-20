These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 71kg and sold for €335.

Calf numbers were expected to hit 1,000 this week at Bandon Mart, which would have been a little ahead of the corresponding sale in 2022, but this Monday's sale saw 1,400 calves go through the ring.

Exporters were very active for the type of Friesian bull calf they wanted and €50 to €120 would have bought a good proportion of the shipping calves on offer, with a few selling either side of that range too.

Where there was a noticeable demand this week was for the stronger Friesian bull calf over 65kg.

Farmers were very active when it came to bidding on these and from €90 up to €145 was available on these, with some choice lots making up to €180.

Jersey breeding

There was a small number of calves with Jersey-cross breeding. Those in excess of 50kg tended to be selling at the lower range of export Friesian bull prices and lighter ones were below this.

Weighing of calves has been in place in Cork marts for over 12 months now and it’s providing useful data to buyers.

Calves at 50kg to 60kg appear to be the range that shippers prefer, although they will take a share of calves back to 48kg.

As an example, one farmer selling Friesian bull calves sold 47kg calves for €35, while another group from the same herd averaging 54kg made €70.

There was a special section for Friesian heifer calves suitable for breeding. These sold from €120 up to €400.

Beef calves

Demand for Angus- and Hereford-crosses over 65kg continued their strong vein of form, with buyers very anxious for the early-born calf.

Prices from €300 to €390 were paid out on a good number of bulls and heifers. Lighter traditional beef breed-crosses were making similar money to heavy Friesian bull calves.

Continentals were more scarce than recent weeks, but were able to achieve prices of up to €530.

The main range of continental calves from Friesian cows were making similar money to the top third of Angus- and Hereford-crosses, while those with crossbred genetics were selling at prices similar to lighter traditional beef breed calves.

Additional weekly calf sales will commence in Bandon this week, with the first sale taking place on Wednesday evening (28 February) at 6.30pm.

In pictures

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 53kg and sold for €70.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 42kg and sold for €20.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 59kg and sold for €80.

These two-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 43kg and sold for €20.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 54kg and sold for €140.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 76kg and sold for €390.

These five-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 66kg and sold for €140.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 71kg and sold for €335.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 62kg and sold for €90.

These one-month-old Charolais-cross heifer calves weighed 85kg and sold for €530.

These three-week-old Charolais bulls weighed 94kg and sold for €440.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 94kg and sold for €320.

This two-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 59kg and sold for €210.

This three-week-old Aubrac-cross bull weighed 62kg and sold for €205.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 75kg and sold for €355.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 61kg and sold for €85.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull from a Jersey-cross cow weighed 44kg and sold for €40.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 74kg and sold for €175.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 67kg and sold for €220.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 60kg and sold for €260.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 72kg and sold for €340.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 51kg and sold for €125.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 48kg and sold for €110.