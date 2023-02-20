Calf numbers were expected to hit 1,000 this week at Bandon Mart, which would have been a little ahead of the corresponding sale in 2022, but this Monday's sale saw 1,400 calves go through the ring.
Exporters were very active for the type of Friesian bull calf they wanted and €50 to €120 would have bought a good proportion of the shipping calves on offer, with a few selling either side of that range too.
Where there was a noticeable demand this week was for the stronger Friesian bull calf over 65kg.
Farmers were very active when it came to bidding on these and from €90 up to €145 was available on these, with some choice lots making up to €180.
Jersey breeding
There was a small number of calves with Jersey-cross breeding. Those in excess of 50kg tended to be selling at the lower range of export Friesian bull prices and lighter ones were below this.
Weighing of calves has been in place in Cork marts for over 12 months now and it’s providing useful data to buyers.
Calves at 50kg to 60kg appear to be the range that shippers prefer, although they will take a share of calves back to 48kg.
As an example, one farmer selling Friesian bull calves sold 47kg calves for €35, while another group from the same herd averaging 54kg made €70.
There was a special section for Friesian heifer calves suitable for breeding. These sold from €120 up to €400.
Beef calves
Demand for Angus- and Hereford-crosses over 65kg continued their strong vein of form, with buyers very anxious for the early-born calf.
Prices from €300 to €390 were paid out on a good number of bulls and heifers. Lighter traditional beef breed-crosses were making similar money to heavy Friesian bull calves.
Continentals were more scarce than recent weeks, but were able to achieve prices of up to €530.
The main range of continental calves from Friesian cows were making similar money to the top third of Angus- and Hereford-crosses, while those with crossbred genetics were selling at prices similar to lighter traditional beef breed calves.
Additional weekly calf sales will commence in Bandon this week, with the first sale taking place on Wednesday evening (28 February) at 6.30pm.
