These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 60kg on average and sold for €180 each.

Just over 1,500 calves went through the ring in Bandon Mart for the Easter bank holiday Monday sale and while demand didn’t dip, the price range has tightened up in comparison to other sales this year.

That would apply especially to the three- to six-week-old calves that weighed between 50kg and 70kg.

Angus and Hereford numbers dominated the lairage this week and price variation for them was extremely broad. They made from €360 back to €5. Weight for age and breed of dam were the main factors when it came to prices for these.

Across bulls and heifers, €120 to €230 would have bought most of the traditional beef breed calves from Friesian cows and while a number of lots exceeded this price range, only a select few broke the €300 mark this week.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 64kg and sold for €155.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 77kg on average and sold for €325 each.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 86kg on average and sold for €300 each.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 47kg on average and sold for €20 each.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 64kg on average and sold for €150 each.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 61kg on average and sold for €160 each.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 77kg and sold for €220.

Those that did were mostly calves at or over 80kg or on occasion lighter calves reached these prices when two buyers took a fancy to the animals on offer.

Traditional beef breed calves under 50kg or those with FRX or JEX as their dam breed on the board were pushing it to get out of double figures.

Anywhere from €60 to €100 would have bought a good share of these, with calves closer to or under 40kg ending up at the lower end of the market.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 58kg on average and sold for €150 each.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 67kg on average and sold for €215 each.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 60kg and sold for €200.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 64kg on average and sold for €210 each.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 50kg on average and sold for €90 each.

This three-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 38kg and sold for €5.

This six-week-old Simmental-cross bull weighed 73kg and sold for €255.

Continental calves

Though slack in numbers, continentals made up for it in terms of the money paid for them. Prices for these topped out at €515 for a pair of Charolais bull calves but the bulk of continentals over 60kg were making from that high back as far as €200, with prices for lighter calves falling below this threshold.

These one-month-old Charolais-cross bulls weighed 97kg on average and sold for €515 each.

Friesians

With the bulk of February-born calves through the system, the supply of Friesian bull calves has become more limited, resulting in a higher floor for their prices.

These six-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 90kg on average and sold for €190 each.

The bulk of calves over 55kg sold from €70 to €190, with lighter calves selling from €30 to €60.

There was a selection of Friesian heifer calves suitable for breeding and the presence of some top-quality heifer calves saw the higher end of trade for these range from €410 up to €650.