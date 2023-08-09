Goldstar Sephora, the overall Charolais champion and overall supreme pedigree interbreed champion at the 2023 Tinahely Show from Martin Ryan's Goldstar Charolais herd. / Shanon Kinahan
David Wharton from Birr, Co Offaly, with his overall Belgian Blue champion cow at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Eoin Coogan with the overall Simmental champion Acushla Princess Bee at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Conor Murphy, Grace, Martin, Jack, PJ and Keelan Kelly with the overall Shorthorn champion Ricketstown Mayflower Pipa at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Joe Moran and Aberdeen Angus judge Michael Flannagan with the overall Aberdeen Angus champion Corlismore Usain Bolt at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Martin Kelly and Conor Murphy with the first and second prizewinners in the Irish Shows Association breeders choice four-star or five-star breeding heifer class at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Frank and Aisling Burke at the 2023 Tinahely Show with Spud, their commercial male champion, the €2,500 Zurich Insurance commercial champion and FBD senior Belgian Blue champion. / Shanon Kinahan
Timmy and Derek McKinney and Katelin O'Brien with their two champions at the 2023 Tinahely Show. Black Magic, their February 2022-born heifer, won the no permanent teeth class before being tapped out as the female commercial champion and the overall commercial champion. Red Lady, their March 2023-born calf, went on to be tapped out as the FBD Belgian Blue crossbred calf champion. / Shanon Kinahan
Declan and Jack O'Meara from Birr, Co Offaly, with their March-born heifer calf that won the super calf championship at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan
Chloe Hegarty from Co Cork was the winner of the Derek Rothwell Memorial young stockperson of the year class and is pictured with her parents David and Iris and her calf Dusty at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan
