Cheffins recently held a successful vintage auction that saw over €925,000 (£800,000) worth of vintage tractors, agricultural machinery and collectors’ items sold.

With over 1,000 lots in total, the auction included 160 vintage and classic tractors. A top price of €61,290 (£53,000) was paid for a 1985 Mercedes MB Trac 1500.

This was followed by €42,220 (£36,500) for another Mercedes MB Trac, this one was built in 1980.

A 1972 Massey Ferguson 20 Multi-Power industrial tractor achieved €36,430 (£31,500) against an estimate of €10,400 to €12,700. A 1986 John Deere 4850 sold for €31,220 (£27,000), followed by a 1985 International 1255XL that sold for €30,000 (£26,000), and a 1968 Massey Ferguson 178 which sold for €26,600 (£23,000).

A 1996 Massey Ferguson 6170 sold for €26,030 (£22,500), while a 1991 Ford 8830 sold for €24,290 (£21,000), a 1988 John Deere 4250 sold for €23,130 (£20,000), a 1982 International 3588 ‘Snoopy’ sold for €23,130 (£20,000) and a 1989 Ford 8210 also sold for €23,130 (£20,000).

Meanwhile, a 1979 Massey Ferguson 550 sold for €20,800 (£18,000), followed by a 1959 Fordson Power Major selling for €20,240 (£17,500). A 1965 Massey Ferguson 135 Multi-Power secured €14,110 (£12,200), as did a 1961 Massey Ferguson 35 and a 1983 International 1255XL. Commission on all lots was at 6% plus VAT.

Oliver Godfrey, head of the machinery division at Cheffins, commented: “The trade at the Harrogate vintage sale confirmed the ongoing health of the vintage market. With the later classic tractors continuing to pull buyers’ focus, high prices were achieved across the board, as a number of new enthusiasts enter the market and existing collectors look to expand their stock.

“Maybe it is just that plenty of people love a tractor, but despite the effects of inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, vintage tractor collectors are continuing to plough investment into agricultural machinery for pension growth and, hopefully, guaranteed returns.”

This Mercedes MB Trac 1500 with front linkage, showing 8,500 hours, with its original paint, capable of a top speed of over 55km/h, sold for €61,290 (£53,000).

This Mercedes MB Trac 1500, fitted with front linkage, A11 high speed axles and new tyres, showing 8,500 hours, capable of over 65km/h, sold for €42,220 (£36,500).

This 1970 Massey Ferguson 20 Multi-Power, fitted with a Duncan cab, showing 4,745 hours, sold for €36,430 (£31,500).

This 1985 International 1255XL, stated to be in original condition, with 9,681 hours, sold for €30,070 (£26,000).

This 1986 John Deere 4850, with Farm-Force front linkage, showing circa 7,500 hours, sold for €31,220 (£27,000).

This 1968 Massey Ferguson 178 Multi-Power, showing 1,661 hours, sold for €26,580 (£23,000).

This 1996 Massey Ferguson 6170, showing 4,021 hours sold, for €26,030 (£22,500).

This 1991 Ford 8830 powershift fitted with a Q cab and a pickup hitch sold for €24,290 (£21,000).

This 1988 John Deere 4250 with 10,340 hours sold for €23,130 (£20,000).

This 1982 International 3588 ‘Snoopy’ with new cladding in the cab and new tyres sold for €23,130 (£20,000).

This 1989 Ford 8210 in original condition with 5,879 hours sold for €23,130 (£20,000).

This 1979 Massey Ferguson 550, showing 2,892 hours, sold for €20,800 (£18,000).

This 1959 Fordson Power Major, with reportedly only 1,800 hours, sold for €20,240 (£17,500).

This 1965 Massey Ferguson 135 Multi-Power, showing 1,635 hours, secured €14,110 (£12,200).

This 1961 Massey Ferguson 35, reportedly showing only 724 hours, sold for €13,880 (£12,000).

This 1983 International 1255XL, fitted with flotation rear tyres, showing 4,044 hours, sold for €13,880 (£12,000).

This 1986 International 956XL sold for €12,150 (£10,500).

This 1947 Fordson E27N Major P6 sold for €11,570 (£10,000).

This well-presented 1968 Massey Ferguson 165 sold for €11,560 (£10,000).

This 1979 International 1055, with new front tyres and a refreshed cab interior, sold for €10,990 (£9,500).

This recently restored 1966 Massey Ferguson 135 Multi-Power sold for €10,640 (£9,200).

This 1963 Fordson Super Major, fitted with LiveDrive, side belt pulley and guard, sold for €9,830 (£8,500).

This 1957 Ferguson FE-35, showing 3,250 hours, sold for €9,830 (£8,500).