Cootehill Livestock Mart in Cavan recently held a farm machinery clearance auction.

With 685 lots up for grabs, the auction took place in a hybrid format, with bidding permitted on-site and online via a timed format through the LSL platform.

With 500 bidders registered between online and in-house, a total of 124 bidders were successful, contributing to an 85% clearance rate on the day.

The lots on offer included a selection of tractors, farm machinery, jeeps, tools, plant and livestock equipment.

Some sample lots and prices included a McCauley 14-ton dump trailer which sold at €6,300; €1,800 for a Redrock push-off buck rake; €7,550 for a 1986 Massey Ferguson 4WD 698T; €5,300 for a Ford 5610; €3,450 for a 12x6ft Ifor Williams cattle trailer; €3,000 for a single axle low loader; €2,500 for a Ford 3000 in need of repair; and €1,950 for a Leyland six-cylinder tractor.

Meanwhile, a 2003 Deutz Agrotron 165 was bid to €20,500 but failed to sell.

Commission

Commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €500, 7.5% for items sold from €501 up to €5,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €5,000, with commission capped at €1,000.

The mart explained that it intends on hosting a monthly machinery auction in future, with its next auction to take place on 19 March.

In pictures

This 1986 Massey Ferguson 4WD 698T sold for €7,550.

This McCauley 14-ton dump trailer sold at €6,300.

This Ford 5610 sold for €5,300.

This 2003 Deutz Agrotron 165 was bid to €20,500 but failed to sell.

This 8ft Redrock push-off buck rake sold for €1,800.

This single-axle low-loader sold for €3,000.

This Ford 3000 in need of repair sold for €2,500.