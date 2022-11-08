This 2003 registered John Deere 7810 with 15,000 hours on the clock and shod on 80% rubber made €40,500 plus fees, which equated to a final buying price of €52,306 including VAT and commission.

With 223 lots up for grabs, the auction took place online through the MartEye app and secured a clearance rate of over 99%, with just two lots not selling on the day.

There were 150 registered bidders on-site, with the same number again as spectators. Over 150 people registered to bid online, while a total of 3,500 viewers tuned in to watch proceedings online.

Sample prices include €161,000 for a 2016 Claas Lexion 670 Terra Trac with 1,900 engine hours and a 22ft header, €71,000 for a 2012 Krone Big M 420, €63,000 for a 2018 John Deere 6195M with 5,880 hours, €40,500 for a 2003-registered John Deere 7810 with 15,000 hours, €39,000 for a 2015 John Deere 6150R with 9,550 hours and €37,000 for a 2010 John Deere 7750 forager with 4,984 engine hours and 2,960 drum hours.

This 2016 Claas Lexion 670 Terra Trac with 1,900 engine hours and a 22ft header sold for €161,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2012 Krone Big M 420 sold for €71,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 John Deere 6195M with 5,880 hours sold for €63,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2010 John Deere 7750 forager with 4,984 engine hours and 2,960 drum hours sold for €37,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2015 John Deere 6150R with 9,550 hours sold for €39,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2020 Lemken Solitair 8, 3m one pass (1,850l hopper) sold for €26,000 plus VAT and commission.

Other prices included €31,000 for a 2011 John Deere 6930 with a front-end loader and 11,000 hours, €26,000 for a 2020 Lemken Solitair 8 3m one pass (1,850l hopper), €20,700 for a 2018 Broughan silage trailer, €18,100 for a 2004 John Deere 6820 with 16,300 hours, €18,000 for a 12m AgQuip dribble bar with a twin macerator and a rear-mounted reeler with 600m of lay flat hose.

This 2018 Broughan silage trailer sold for €20,700 plus VAT and commission.

This 2004 John Deere 6820 with 16,300 hours sold for €18,100 plus VAT and commission.

This Multi-Drive tractor with a mounted Gem sprayer sold for €8,500 plus VAT and commission.

This Krone Comprima baler sold for €7,100 plus VAT and commission.

This fresh Claas liner 2900 twin rotor rake sold for €12,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 12m AgQuip dribble bar with a twin macerator and a rear mounted reeler with 600m of lay flat hose sold for €18,000 plus VAT and commission.

This Bunning Lowlander Mk4 dung spreader sold for €10,000 plus VAT and commission.

This Kuhn LC 302 3m one pass sold for €9,000 plus VAT and commission.

A fresh Claas liner 2900 twin-rotor rake sold for €12,500. The same price was paid for a 2,500-gallon Joskin tanker with a 7.5m mounted dribble bar, €10,000 for a Bunning Lowlander Mk4 dung spreader and €8,500 for a Multi-Drive tractor with a mounted Gem sprayer.

All prices above were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% on items up to €1,000, 5% on items between €1,001 and €50,000 and 3% on items which sold for €50,001 and upwards.