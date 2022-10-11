This 2008 New Holland T6080 with 5,600 hours sold for €34,200 (plus VAT and commission).

Munster Auctions recently held its third farm machinery clearance auction, with a 77% clearance rate achieved.

The auction consisted of over 80 lots. It attracted huge interest online, with 1,236 viewers on the MartBids app. Although The sale was held online, all lots were located at the firm’s recently acquired premises alongside junction 13 on the M8 in Mitchelstown.

The standout prices included €34,200 (plus VAT) for a 2008 New Holland T6080 with 5,600 hours, €21,020 (plus VAT) for a Hogg tri-axle low loader, €16,000 for a Ford 7000 destined for the UK, €7,000 for a Ford 4000 and €5,000 for a Ford 7610. Other prices included €3,300 for a Kuhn Primor mounted straw blower, €3,000 for a Toyota Dyna and €2,500 for a HiSpec beet chopper. All lots were subject to commission which was charged at 5% plus VAT.

Auctioneer Martin Lonergan said buyers came from a wide base, with lots sold travelling to the UK, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Cork, Clare, Waterford, Offaly and Wexford. Munster Auctions’ next sale is scheduled for the middle of November.