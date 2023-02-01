This 2019 Claas Arion CIS 650 with 1,740 hours sold for €71,000 plus VAT and commission.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers last week hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on behalf of Cork contractor Ger Trihy, who exited the business due to health reasons. With over 100 lots up for grabs, the auction drew in over 300 registered bidders and more than 1,000 onlookers. Taking place online, a 90% clearance rate was achieved.

Prices included €71,000 for a 2019 Claas Arion CIS 650 with 1,740 hours, €59,500 for a 2020 Claas Arion 610 with 1,066 hours and €40,000 for a 2015 Claas Arion 620 with 3,780 hours.

This 2020 Claas Arion 610 with 1,066 hours sold for €59,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2015 Claas Arion 620 with 3,780 hours sold for €40,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2020 McHale 5600 baler (camless pickup) with 15,000 bales sold for €25,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2004 New Holland LB 110.B with new tyres and 4,700 hours made €22,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2019 four furrow Kverneland ED85-200 plough described as being in as new condition sold for €21,900 plus VAT and commission.

This 2020 Kuhn GA 7631 twin rotor rake sold for €16,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 1993 Massey Ferguson 3115 with 11,403 hours and shod on 90% tyres made €14,000 plus VAT and commission.

€12,400 plus VAT and commission was secured for this tidy 1989 Ford 7610 2wd with 4,262 hours.

This single-axle Keltec eight bale carrier sold for €7,500 plus VAT and commission.

A 2014 Kverneland Accord 3m S-drill with half drill shut off sold for €12,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2013 Kverneland 3m NG-S 101 power harrow made €8,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Claas Disco 3200c rear mounted conditioner mower sold for €10,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Maschio disc harrow made €9,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 SIP 720-22t twin rotor rake sold for €8,500 plus VAT and commission.

All lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.