Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday evening, 22 March.

The sale was held on behalf of contractor Paraic Spillane, who traded under Spilliane Agri Plant Ltd of Tullamaine, Fethard, Co Tipperary, who is retiring from the business.

With 46 lots up for grabs, the auction took place online and secured a clearance rate of 94% on the evening. A total of 265 people registered to bid, with over 1,300 tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings.

The lots

A top price of €84,000 was paid for a JCB TM 320 telehandler with 2,090 hours, followed by €49,000 for a 2014 Massey Ferguson 7618 with 7,539 hours, with the third top price secured for a 2018 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 43,000 bales which sold for €45,000.

A 2021 Samson SP11 rear discharge dung spreader sold for €32,000, followed by a 2009 Case Puma 140 with 8,250 hours selling for €28,500, a 2020 Redrock 2,500-gallon slurry tanker with a 7.5m trailing shoe sold for €28,000, a Pöttinger Jumbo 6600 forage wagon with 4,500 loads sold for €28,000, a 2006 Massey Ferguson 6480 with 10,872 hours sold for €27,000 and a 2016 Keltec 10 bale transporter sold for €23,000.

Other prices included €17,800 for a 2020 Claas 2700 twin-rotor rake, €16,000 for a 2012 Conor 2,500-gallon slurry tanker and 7.5m trailing shoe, €11,200 for a 2016 Kuhn FC313F front-mounted conditioner mower, €10,100 for a 22ft Beresford aluminium stock trailer with a tank, €9,800 for a Ruscon 18ft silage and grain trailer on super single tyres and €9,400 for a 2013 Claas 374 RC round baler.

All lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 10% for items sold up to €1,000 and at a rate of 5% for all items sold above €1,001, capped at €2,000 per lot.

This 2019 JCB TM 320 Agri with 2,090 hours sold for €84,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2014 Massey Ferguson 7618 with 7,539 hours sold for €49,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 43,000 bales sold for €45,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2021 Samson SP11 rear discharge dung spreader sold for €32,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2009 Case Puma 140 with 8,250 hours sold for €28,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2020 Redrock 2,500-gallon slurry tanker with a 7.5m trailing shoe sold for €28,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2015 Claas Arion 650 Cebis with 6,500 hours went unsold at €49,000 plus VAT and commission.

This Pottinger Jumbo 6600 forage wagon with 4,500 loads sold for €28,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2006 Massey Ferguson 6480 with 10,872 hours sold for €27,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2016 Keltec 10 bale transporter sold for €23,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2020 Claas 2700 twin-rotor rake sold for €17,800 plus VAT and commission.

This 2016 Kuhn FC313F front mounted conditioner mower sold for €11,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2020 Claas Volto 1100, 10 rotor tedder in mint condition was unsold at €16,100 plus VAT and commission.

This Keltec eight bale transporter sold for €9,400 plus VAT and commission.