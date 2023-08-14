The overall Jersey championship was won by Daniel and Emer Curtin at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

As the dust settles on another fantastic Tullamore Show, the Irish Farmers Journal brings you the champions from this years show.

Don't forget to pick up your copy of next week's Irish Farmers Journal for our full show coverage.

The junior Holstein Friesian championship was won by Anthony Kealy at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve overall Hereford championship was won by Jack and Shane Larkin at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve overall Jersey championship was won by John and Noreen Collins at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Parthenaise championship was won by Liam Fitzgerald at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve overall Parthenaise championship was won by Ronan Caroll at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve overall Irish Moiled championship was won by Joe Boyce at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Irish Moiled Champion was won by Anthony Gilsenan at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Dairy Shorthorn championship was won by Glen Carter at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Shorthorn championship was won by Martin Kelly, Ricketstown at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve overall Shorthorn championship was won by Noel and Lisa Dowd at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Hereford Championship was won by Country Crest at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve junior Salers championship was won by Catherine Minogue at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The junior Salers championship was won by John Burke at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Aberdeen Angus championship was won by Gráinne Horan the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve overall Aberdeen Angus championship was won by Niall Regan at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Aubrac championship was won by Angela and Dermott Keogh at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve overall Aubrac championship was won by James and Angela Lacey at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Belgian Blue championship at the 2023 Tullamore Show was won by the O'Donovan family from Co Cork.

The reserve overall Belgian Blue championship was won by Billy Dunne at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Salers championship was won by Alfred and Conor Melvin at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Limousin championship was won by Willie Smith at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve overall Limousin championship was won by Donal Moloney at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Charolais championship at the 2023 Tullamore Show was won by the Canning family from Co Sligo.

The reserve overall Charolais championship was won by Alfred and Conor Melvin at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The overall Simmental championship was won by Nigel Hogan at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve Simmental championship was won by Fergal Doherty at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The supreme Blonde championship was won by Michael Creed at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve Blonde championship at the 2023 Tullamore Show was won by Diarmuid and Padraig Finnan.

The overall senior Commercial cattle championship was won by the Stevenson family at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

>

The overall Commercial Cattle calf championship was won by David and Grace Wharton at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve Commercial Cattle calf championship was won by Pearse McNamee at the 2023 Tullamore Show.

The reserve senior Holstein Friesian championship was won by the Jones family Hallow Holsteins at the 2023 Tullamore Show.