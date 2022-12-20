This 2019 John Deere 8500i forager had 700 drum hours and 1,300 engine hours and sold for €195,000 plus VAT and commission.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 14 December.

The sale was held on behalf of Newcastle West, Co Limerick, contractor Michael Barrett.

With 30 tidy lots up for grabs, the auction took place online through the MartEye app and secured a clearance rate of 97%.

A total of 246 people registered to bid, with a further 6,000 tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings.

Bids came in from all over Ireland, while 12 bidders were registered from Northern Ireland and another 15 from England. However, 90% of the lots sold stayed within Munster.

This 2019 John Deere 8500i forager had 700 drum hours and 1,300 engine hours and sold for €195,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2017 Fendt 724 with 4,000 hrs, front linkage and PTO and autosteer sold for €105,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 John Deere 6175R with 5,450 hours, auto quad transmission, electric spools and front links sold for €88,500 plus VAT and commission.

This August 2018 Strautmann 3602 forage wagon sold for €87,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2012 Volvo L90F with just 4,900 hours (joystick control) sold for €84,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2017 John Deere 6155R with a direct drive transmission, electric spools, front links and PTO sold for €73,000 plus VAT and commission.

Machinery sold exceptionally well, with numerous lots surpassing expectations.

Many in the machinery business are saying there’s no better time than the present for a retiring contractor to sell up, with used prices the highest they’ve ever been. This was apparent at the auction, with some buyers saying they knew they paid over the odds for kit, but that they were forced too as they needed equipment now, and couldn’t afford to sit out some of the lead times on new machines.

The majority of the lots were purchased new by Michael over the years. The auction comes as he is retiring from contracting after 28 years in the business. All lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 5%, capped at €2,000 per lot.

This 2017 John Deere 6155R with 7,345 hours, auto quad, front links with PTO and electric spools sold for €66,700 plus VAT and commission.

This tidy 2012 John Deere 6830 with 10,955 hours was shod on new tyres and sold for €42,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 2008 JCB 412s wheel loader with 8,560 hours sold for €35,000 plus VAT and commission.

These 2016 Krone EC 320 front and B870 rear butterfly mowers with groupers sold for €32,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2021 Mastek 12m twin macerator dribble bar with a 1,200m reeler and a flow metre sold for €27,700 plus VAT and commission.

This 2007 John Deere 6620 with 14,000 hours was the only lot unsold, bidding to €23,000.

This tidy Hi Spec Excel 1250 dung spreader sold for €20,300 plus VAT and commission.

This 2008 Kane 22ft silage traiIer shod on 560/60 R22.5 with a steering axle sold for €17,900 plus VAT and commission.

This 2009 Kane 22ft silage traiIer shod on 560/60 R22.5 with a steering axle sold for €17,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2008 Kane 22ft silage traiIer shod on 560/60 R22.5 with a steering axle sold for €17,400 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Krone TC80 twin rotor rake sold for €14,500 plus VAT and commission.

This 12t Keenan Orbital dung spreader sold for €6,000 plus VAT and commission.

This Claas Volto 800 six rotor tedder sold for €7,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Rauch 30.2 GPS controlled fertiliser spreader sold for €15,200 plus VAT and commission.

This 2006 Kane 'Classic' 18ft silage trailer shod on 550/45 R22.5 sold for €9,500 plus VAT and commission.

This Mastek PTO driven compressor sold for €8,900 plus VAT and commission.

This 2018 Bomford B58FM front mounted hedgecutter with joystick control and a 5.9m reach sold for €7,600 plus VAT and commission.

This 2,100 gallon galvanised Abbey tanker with a rain gun sold for €7,100 plus VAT and commission.

This tidy 2015 Lely 815 Hibiscus Rake sold for €6,900 plus VAT and commission.

This OCE 13ft folding silage fork well made its money at €6,300 plus VAT and commission.

This Doda HD35 slurry pump sold for €6,000 plus VAT and commission.

This 2015 Cross agitator sold for €4,600 plus VAT and commission.