This Saturday 6 November, Wilsons Auctions will host a large online machinery auction on behalf of Bord na Móna from its Derrygrenagh site in Rochfortbridge, Co Offaly, N91 YX30.

Over 300 lots will go under the virtual hammer, of which 80 are tractors and the remainder consist of peat-harvesting equipment, dozers, diggers, trailers and tyres as well as other components.

Tractor brands include New Holland, John Deere, Massey Ferguson and Ford and will range in ages from 1996 to 2012. There is a notable entry of New Holland TMs and John Deere 30 series tractors. A number of historic locomotives built between 1963 and 1986 for the Bord na Móna 3ft gauge railway will also go under the hammer.

This 1999 New Holland will go under the hammer.

This 2010 John Deere 6830 is registering 3,389 hours.

This 1997 Volvo L70C wheel loader has 16,564 hours clocked up.

This 2001 New Holland TM150 is showing 5,937 hours.

This 2011 John Deere 6830 has 3,701 hours on the clock.

This 2005 New Holland TM140 has 4,782 hours on the clock.

This 2008 New Holland T6070 is showing 4,463 hours.

This 2011 John Deere 6830 is showing 3,225 hours.

This 2005 New Hollad TM140 is registering 4,775 hours on the clock.

Similar to the firms June auction, all interested bidders need to register through the Wilsons Auction website no later than 24hours before the event. The auction will be held on the Wilsons Auction website via LiveBid.