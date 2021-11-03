This Saturday 6 November, Wilsons Auctions will host a large online machinery auction on behalf of Bord na Móna from its Derrygrenagh site in Rochfortbridge, Co Offaly, N91 YX30.
Over 300 lots will go under the virtual hammer, of which 80 are tractors and the remainder consist of peat-harvesting equipment, dozers, diggers, trailers and tyres as well as other components.
Tractor brands include New Holland, John Deere, Massey Ferguson and Ford and will range in ages from 1996 to 2012. There is a notable entry of New Holland TMs and John Deere 30 series tractors. A number of historic locomotives built between 1963 and 1986 for the Bord na Móna 3ft gauge railway will also go under the hammer.
Similar to the firms June auction, all interested bidders need to register through the Wilsons Auction website no later than 24hours before the event. The auction will be held on the Wilsons Auction website via LiveBid.
