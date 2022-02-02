This tidy 1988 Zetor 16145 4WD was sold at €15,500.

Hennessy Auctioneers started off its 2022 auction campaign on a high with a successful January auction.

The auction took place on Saturday 22 January with a total of 674 registered bidders tuning in on the LSL platform. Of the 451 lots entered, the auctioneers saw a clearance rate of 85%.

Ciaran Hennessy from the Laois-based firm said: “Following on from a good year last year, January started off positive.

“Demand was strong for all types of machinery, in particular the more modern lots which attracted quite a bit of overseas interest.

“Next month’s auction is scheduled for Saturday 26 February.”

All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission. Commission was charged at 5%, plus 23% VAT (on commission-only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.

In pictures

This tidy 2017 Armatrac 1104 c/w front loader was hammered at €24,500.

This original New Holland TM135 was sold at €20,500.

This 1992 Massey Ferguson 390 2WD tractor sold at €11,500.

This Honda TRX420 quad sold at €3,650.

This Kuhn and Accord combination sold at €4,900.

This immaculate John Deere 6155R was bid to €69,000.

This Abbey galvanised agitator sold at €3,200.

This Eamonn Power 22ft livestock trailer sold at €12,000.

This 2019 McConnel PA5455 hedgecutter was bid to €20,900 including VAT.