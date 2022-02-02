Hennessy Auctioneers started off its 2022 auction campaign on a high with a successful January auction.
The auction took place on Saturday 22 January with a total of 674 registered bidders tuning in on the LSL platform. Of the 451 lots entered, the auctioneers saw a clearance rate of 85%.
Ciaran Hennessy from the Laois-based firm said: “Following on from a good year last year, January started off positive.
“Demand was strong for all types of machinery, in particular the more modern lots which attracted quite a bit of overseas interest.
“Next month’s auction is scheduled for Saturday 26 February.”
All lots sold had no VAT unless otherwise stated and were subject to commission. Commission was charged at 5%, plus 23% VAT (on commission-only) with a maximum chargeable fee of €1,000 plus VAT.
