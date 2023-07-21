The 36,000ac cattle ranch for sale in Montana, US is on the market for almost €53m. \ Swan Land Company

The sale of a 36,000ac US cattle ranch (like something out of a scene in the 1970s TV show Dallas) is dazzling would-be cowboys.

The ranch, on the market for a jaw-dropping $58,750,000 (nearly €53m), is located in central Montana at the headwaters of the Smith River, between the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountain ranges.

Having not been on the market for over 100 years, the sale of the prime agricultural property is now being managed by the Swan Land Company.

A cattle, sheep and tillage operation has been run on the ranch since the 1800s, with its current capacity to run almost 2,000 head of cattle listed as one of the main selling points.

Owners

The land is owned by the Doggett family, who first came to Montana amid the gold rush and made their fortune at that time.

Current owners Jock and Jamie Doggett have no successor and, hence, they are moving to offload the ranch.

The property, home to the Doggett’s Camas Creek Cattle and Sheep Company, possesses the “highly coveted and surprisingly rare combination of tremendous recreational amenities, with exceptional live-water resources and a productive balanced agricultural operation”, according to the merchants.

Conservation management

The Swan Land Company said that approximately 4,300ac of the ranch is under a conservation management, preventing commercial development.

A creek runs through the ranch for about 12km and there are two reservoirs and a number of smaller creeks also on the land.

Three of the property’s large residences are included in the listing by the Swan Land Company and it notes that the ranch’s cattle can be sold separately.

“Camas Creek Cattle and Sheep Company represents the pinnacle of Montana ranch ownership, due to the exemplary stewardship of the Doggett family. The stage has been set for a seamless transition of the ranch to start [its] next phase,” a spokesperson said.

The ranch lies between the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountain ranges. \ Swan Land Company