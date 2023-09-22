Abbi McCracken, Elsie Friel, Siúl Farrelly, Hannah McGory, Abi Larkin and Grace Gabigan from Letterkenny, Donegal, at the National Ploughing Championships 2023 in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

Sunshine was the order of the day for the final day of Ploughing 2023 in Ratheniska, Co Laois.

Some 62,500 attended day three of Europe's largest outdoor event, bringing the total attendance across the three days to 200,550.

This is back just over 75,000 on last year's attendance of 277,000, mostly due to the wet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In pictures

Diarmuid Mulvihill from Athlone gets his bearings on the last day at the National Ploughing Championships 2023 in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

Competitors at Ploughing 2023.\ Claire Nash

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue speaks during the Irish Farmers Journal Tech Talk panel discussion on Thursday. \ Philip Doyle

John Hargan, Shane O’Shea and Colm Hargan from Kilcar, Donegal, enjoyed an ice cream on the final day.\ Philip Doyle

Thursday at the ploughing plots in Ratheniska.\ Claire Nash

Alison and Emily Geraghty from Moylough, Co Galway, at the National Ploughing Championships 2023 in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Philip Doyle

Davy Fitzgerald gives encouragement to a competitor in the 'hang tough' competition on the Zurich stand.\ Philip Doyle