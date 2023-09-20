Crowds flocked to Ratheniska, Co Laois, on Wednesday for the second day of the National Ploughing Championships 2023. \ Donal O'Leary

Day two of the National Ploughing Championships saw crowds return to the Ratheniska site in Co Laois.

Macra breaks the world record attempt for the most people simultaneously throwing wellington boots at the Ploughing site on Wednesday.

Weather conditions eased somewhat after the first day's showery spells.

Derogation changes remained a contentious issue for farmers attending, especially dairy farmers, at day two of the Ploughing. \ Claire Nash

Nitrates changes, challenging weather conditions and poor farmgate prices were among the issues frequently raised by farmers.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett launched a new organic buying and selling hub.

Macra managed to clinch a world record for the most wellies thrown simultaneously.

The Irish Farmers Journal Tech Talk went live on Wednesday for farmers attending the Ploughing. \ Claire Nash

Non-bank lender Finance Ireland announced that it will now lend up to €500,000 to dairy farmers.

Eoin Farrell and Ciara Kennedy, Summerhill, Co Meath along with their kids Caoimhe and Caolan. \ Donal O' Leary

Eoin McParland, Antrim and Thomas Mullin, Donegal take part in the shearing competition during the second day of Ploughing 2023. \ Donal O' Leary

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher, Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey and Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus speaking at the panel session on the EU Vision for Agriculture. \ Donal O'Leary

