A 750ac tillage estate outside Clonmel, Co Tipperary, has hit the market at a guide price of €13.5m.

Barne Estate, which has been owned by the Moore family since the 17th century, is for sale by private treaty in one whole lot or four separate lots.

In total, it boasts 13 fields, extending to more than 30ac in size, as well as three fields that are greater than 75ac.

The first lot consists of 105ac, which includes the main 12-bedroom mansion house, and is advertised at a guide price of €2.5m.

This lot is broken into 48ac of tillage, 26ac of grass and 15ac of woods, as well as a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

It also includes a tennis court, a walled garden, a gated entrance and a tree-lined driveway, as well as a feature lake.

The second lot is around 552ac and is comprised of 498ac of tillage, 14ac of pasture and 32ac of woods. This is guided at €9m.

The third lot, which is on the market for €1.55m, is a large 94ac field with a grain store.

This lot is situated directly beside a 67ac farm with a house that has just recently come on the market also.

Monkstwon House lies on just under half an acre and is guided at €300,000

The fourth lot includes a four-bedroom chateau-style house which is guided at €300,000. Its garden features a stone-wall, hedging and lawns, which extend to about half an acre.

The estate is being handled by REA Stokes and Quirke, whose joint agent is James Butler of Savills.

"It's not often a farm of such size on such good land comes up for sale. It's a credit to the vendors, they have it in excellent condition and this just goes to show, as they're also award-winning tillage farmers.

"A farm like this only comes around once in a generation. Ideally, we'd like to sell it as one whole piece, but we broke it up into lots, as we think there's something in it for everyone.

"Lot three, which is a 550ac plot, would be ideal for any dairy farmer to set up on. They'd have a green field site all in one area and we think it'll attract dairy farmers from further afield than Clonmel," John Stokes told the Irish Farmers Journal.