Granard Mart held its weekly sale of weanlings last Monday night, with just over 230 cattle on offer through two rings.

The weather in the northwest of the country is still proving a little tricky in terms of ground conditions for turning cattle out to grazing. However, trade has remained steady in marts.

Monday night’s sale saw a strong demand for cattle from both online and ringside buyers.

Factory agents and farmer buyers were hungry for cattle and this resulted in a 97% clearance rate on the night.

There was a large show of continental cattle, with Charolais- and Limousin-cross cattle dominating the sale. There was a big mix of weanlings on offer, from light runner types to heavier spring 2022-born bull calves.

Bulls

Lighter bulls weighing 200kg to 300kg were averaging €3.60/kg, with some top-quality lots of Limousin-cross bulls securing north of €4/kg.

The top price in this weight bracket went to a Charolais-cross bull weighing 225kg, with bidding finishing at €1,000 (€4.44/kg).

Bulls from 300kg to 400kg remained a strong trade, with cattle in this bracket averaging at €3.40/kg, with heavier bulls such as one Limousin-cross bull at 435kg selling for €1,400 (€3.22).

Heifers

Continental heifers between 200kg and 300kg made in the region of €2.82/kg, with stronger heifers between 300kg and 400kg averaging €2.90/kg.

Quality heifers were in big demand, with one Charolais-cross heifer at 350kg selling for €1,260 (€3.60/kg).

There was a number of pens of Aberdeen Angus cattle in the sale, with heifers in the 250kg to 350kg bracket averaging at €2.60/kg.

Also featured on the night was a selection of five-star heifers, which secured good prices, such as a March 2022-born Charolais-cross heifer weighing 345kg selling for €1,020 (€2.96/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Jodie Reilly said: “Trade is staying strong for all types of cattle. Store cattle are in demand, with customers paying as much as €4/kg in some instances to get the right stock.

“Plainer cattle are also sought after, with buyers paying good money to secure dairy-crossbred stock suitable for grazing."

Jodie also said that: “Given where we are with the weather and the current tricky grazing conditions, the trade for stock is holding up really well.”

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bull born in February 2022 weighed 400kg and sold for €1,240 (€3.10).

This Charolais-cross bull born in March 2022 weighed 500kg and sold for €1,500 (€3/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born in March 2022 weighed 300kg and sold for €1,090 (€3.63/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born in May 2022 weighed 370kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.97/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born in March 2022 weighed 415kg and sold for €1,340 (€3.23/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born in March 2022 weighed 455kg and sold for €1,370 (€3.01/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born in June 2022 weighed 300kg and sold for €1,150 (€3.83/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2022 weighed 380kg and sold for €1,120 (€2.95/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2022 weighed 375kg and sold for €1,210 (€3.23/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in June 2022 weighed 285kg and sold for €940 (€3.30/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2022 weighed 345kg and sold for €990 (€2.87).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in September 2022 weighed 340kg and sold for €900 (€2.65/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in September 2022 weighed 345kg and sold for €1,090 (€3.16).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in March 2022 weighed 345kg and sold for €1,020 (€2.96/kg).