Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 22 February. The sale was held on behalf of Newcastle West, Co Limerick firm Shanahan Bros Agri Contractors Ltd.

With 74 lots up for grabs, the auction took place online through the MartEye app and secured a clearance rate of 97% on the evening. A total of 312 people registered to bid, with several thousand tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings.