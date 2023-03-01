A complete set of 2022 Samasz butterfly mowers (front and rear unit) sold for €54,000 plus commission and VAT.

With 74 lots up for grabs, the auction took place online through the MartEye app and secured a clearance rate of 97% on the evening. A total of 312 people registered to bid, with several thousand tuning in to keep an eye on proceedings.

Michael Doyle Auctioneers hosted a retirement machinery dispersal auction on Wednesday 22 February. The sale was held on behalf of Newcastle West, Co Limerick firm Shanahan Bros Agri Contractors Ltd.

This 2019 New Holland T7.210 with 4,300 hours sold for €69,000 plus commission and VAT.

A 2021 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 7,400 bales, a camless pick up and a 1000 speed shaft sold for €68,000 plus commission and VAT.

This 2015 Valtra T174 with 6,500 hours, front links and 90% rubber (650/540) sold for €52,000 plus commission and VAT.

This 2012 Fendt 720 Vario with 9,420 hours, front linkage and PTO shod on 80% rubber (650/600) sold for €62,000 plus commission and VAT.

This 2003 Claas Jaguar 900 forager with 5,741 engine hours sold for €60,000 plus commission and VAT.

A 2021 Erth Engineering direct drill sold for €25,500 plus commission and VAT.

This 2013 Herron 20ft silage trailer with an up and over tail board sold for €17,800 plus commission and VAT.

Most of the lots were purchased new by the Shanahans over the years. The auction comes as the brothers are retiring from contracting, having been in the business since taking it over from their father, who set it up in the 1960s.

The lots

The lots included nine tractors and a selection of slurry, silage and reseeding equipment. Some of the tractor lots included a 2019 New Holland T7.210 (4,300 hours) which sold for €69,000, a 2018 Fendt 720 Vario (9,420 hours) which sold for €62,000, a 2018 Case IH Puma 165 (5,500 hours) which went unsold at €63,000, a 2015 Valtra T174, a 2008 Valtra T171 (11,600 hours) sold for €36,000, a 2014 Valtra T173 Hi Tech (6,200 hours) sold for €45,000 and a 2000 one-owner Valtra 8450 (15,792 hours) which sold for €24,500.

This 2009 Komatsu WA 320 with 8,820 hours shod on new tyres went unsold at €40,000 plus commission and VAT.

An Abbey 2,250 gallon tanker fitted with a 7.5m dribble bar sold for €13,400 plus commission and VAT.

This 2017 Keltec 10 bale carrier sold for €22,000 plus commission and VAT.

This 2000 one owner Valtra 8450 with 15,792 hours sold for €24,500 plus commission and VAT.

A 2008 Valtra T171 with 11,600 hours, front linkage, cab and front suspension and shod on 90% tyres sold for €36,000 plus commission and VAT.

A Hi Spec 2,000-gallon tanker fitted with a 2018 Mastek 7.5m dribble bar sold for €12,000 plus commission and VAT.

This Hi Spec Xcel 1250 rear discharge dung spreader sold for €10,300 plus commission and VAT.

This 2000 Valmet 8450 with a front-end loader and 13,141 hours sold for €29,100 plus commission and VAT.

This 2018 Case 165 Puma with 5,500 hours went unsold at €63,000 plus commission and VAT.

A 2014 Herron 20ft silage trailer shod on flotation tyres sold for €14,600 plus commission and VAT.

A 14ft OCE silage fork in good condition sold for €6,000 plus commission and VAT.

A tidy 2020 Bauer Slurry Pump sold for €6,600 plus commission and VAT.

A 2000 John Deere 1365 trailed mower with a swarther sold for €4,900 plus commission and VAT.

Outside of the tractors, sample prices included €68,000 for a 2021 McHale Fusion 3 Plus with 7,400 bales, €60,000 for a 2003 Claas Jaguar 900 forager with 5,741 engine hours, €54,000 for a complete set of 2022 Samasz butterfly mowers (front and rear units), €25,500 for a 2021 Erth Engineering direct drill, €22,000 for a 2017 Keltec 10 bale carrier, €17,800 for a 2013 Herron 20ft silage trailer with an up and over tail board, €13,400 for an Abbey 2,250 gallon tanker fitted with a 7.5m dribble bar and €12,000 for a Hi Spec 2,000 gallon tanker fitted with a 2018 Mastek 7.5m dribble bar.

All lots in the sale were subject to VAT, while commission was charged at a rate of 5%, capped at €2,000 per lot.