Pat and Mike Rosengrave with their first prize winning bull calf, Bundee at Ennistymon Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Brother and sister Michael and Eilish Hannon having a chat about the day's judging at the 2023 Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

The summer show season is well and truly under way and what could be better than being in the thick of the summer shows than being in the thick of summer shows in this wonderful weather?

Sunday 4 June was the perfect example when Ennistymon Agricultural Show returned for another excellent annual event.

The event was jam-packed with fun for all the family with classes on the day for cattle, sheep, horses and donkeys.

In the cattle rings, numbers were down on other years but the quality remained at a very high standard.

Classes

The classes were aimed mostly towards commercial cattle with a small selection of pedigree classes also available with the most attractive being the Irish Shows Association four-star or five-star Breeders Choice class which saw Denis and Andrew McCarthy from Ballinacaddy, Co Clare claim the top spot with their Aberdeen Angus heifer. The November 2021-born heifer, Tubridmore U743 Rosebud ET, was sired by Wall Royal Leo out of a Netherallan Peter Pershore dam.

In the young handlers ring it was a battle at the top with Kilfinny, Co Limerick, brother and sister, Tadgh and Aoife Hannon, for the top spot. Tadgh stepped up to secure the first prize rosette while his younger sister Aoife followed him into second place, with third prize going to Mullagh, Co Clare, man Darragh O’Doherty.

The annual event also held a qualifier for the Irish Farmers Journal and FBD All Ireland young stock person finals for the 13-17 years category and this class saw local woman Abbie Cahill qualify for the finals which will be held at Cappamore Show in August.

Champions

A strong line-up at the end of the day left Co Longford judge, Marie McCormack, with some tough decisions to make while picking her overall champion and reserve champion of the show.

Stepping up to continue her unbeaten streak this season was William Gubbins from Kilfinane, Co Limerick, with his Charolais-cross heifer, Sasha. Sasha is a 28-month-old commercial heifer bred from a Limousin-cross Blonde cow and won the all age heifer class before going on to be tapped out as the overall champion of the show.

Standing in the reserve champion spot was a lovely November 2021-born cross-bred heifer from the Kilfinny, Co Limerick, herd of Brian Moroney and Muireann Hannon. Suzi is an Elite Ice Cream daughter bred from a VDC cow and is sure to have a great show season ahead.

Judge Marie McCormack with Tadgh Hannon, young handlers winner at the 2023 Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Avril Gubbins and Marie McCormack with the overall champion of the 2023 Ennistymon Show, Sasha. \ Shanon Kinahan

Andrew McCarthy with his Aberdeen Angus heifer, Tubridmore U743 Rosebud ET that won the breeders' choice four-star or five-star breeding heifer class. \ Shanon Kinahan

Brian Moroney, Muireann Hannon and judge Marie McCormack with the reserve overall champion, Suzi, at the 2023 Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Abbie Cahil, Mike and Pat Rosengrave from Crusheen, Co Clare with their three first prize winners, Rocky, Bundee and Paris at the 2023 Ennistymon Agricultural Show \ Shanon Kinahan

Darragh O'Doherty showing his Belgian Blue calf at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Pat Rosengrave taking it easy during the commercial cattle classes at Ennistymon show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Paul and Jack Devitt exhibiting their Shorthorn heifer at Ennistmon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Tadgh Hannon leading the way into the show ring with his Belgian Blue-cross calf. \ Shanon Kinahan

Neil Blennerhasset and Robin Leahy exhibiting in the bullock championship at the 2023 Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Neil Blennerhasset from Castleisland, Co Kerry, exhibiting his champion Belgian Blue bullock at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Pat and Mike Rosengrave with their first prize winning bull calf, Rocky, at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Neil Blennerhasset exhibiting his Belgian Blue-cross bullock at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Marie McCormack making her final decisions in the overall championship at the 2023 Ennistymon Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Tadgh, Aoife and Eilis Hannon from Croagh, Co Limerick, with judge Marie McCormack that placed first, second and fourth in the young handlers at Ennistymon show. \Shanon Kinahan

Aoife Hannon and Darragh O'Doherty all smiles as they show their calves in the young handlers class at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Eilish Hannon exhibiting her Belgian Blue calf in the young handlers at Ennistymon show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Darragh O'Doherty with his first prize winning calf at Ennistymon Show. \ Shanon Kinahan