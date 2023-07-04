Cathal O'Meara, Bobby O'Connell and judge Garrett Behan pictured with the overall Limousin champion and supreme interbreed champion at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Garrett Behan, Tom Acheson, Errol McCartan, David Pearson, Sean Lowry, John Ramsbottom, Matthew Goulding, Edward Walsh, Jack and Sean Ramsbottom at Clonmel Show with the interbreed pairs champion, a pair of February 2023 born twin Limousin-cross calves owned by Sean and Jack Ramsbottom. \Shanon Kinahan

Ruby Sugrue, Anna Grogan and Alice Gualter pictured with Ray Hunt owner and judge Matthew Goulding with the overall Hereford Champion, Herberry 1 Lucy Rose ET at Clonmel Show \ Shanon Kinahan

Conor Murphy pictured with his overall Shorthorn Champion, Ricketstown Flossy Sky. \ Shanon Kinahan

Patrick and Kyna McNamee pictured with judge Garrett Behan with the overall Simmental champion, Lochview Nyx Fab P at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Eustace Burke pictured with his overall Aberdeen Angus champion Clontead Lady Hotshot Y392 at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Murt Ryan and judge Edward Walsh pictured with the overall Charolais champion Goldstar Sephora at Clonmel show. \Shanon Kinahan

John, Sadie and Sean Ramsbottom, Conor Whelan, Annemaire and Jack Ramsbottom, Sean Lowry and judge Errol McCartan with the overall Commercial champion, Lucy at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Padraic Murphy owner of the overall Friesian champion pictured with judge Damien Storan and sponsors Ciara Ryan and Marita Butler at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

David Pearson exhibiting his overall Belgian Blue champion cow and calf pair at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Murt Ryan receiving the reserve interbreed champion rosette from the Charolais judge Edward Walsh at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Father and daughter Donal and Rachel Moloey exhibiting their reserve overall Limousin champion, Charlotte's Sapphire at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Jenny Aherne and Ava O'Leary pictured standing their Simmental pair in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Nigel Hogan and Saoirse Oliver exhibiting their Simmental pair in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Clodagh and Marie-Louise Ryan exhibiting their pair of Charolais bulls in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judges Errol McCartan, Garrett Behan, Edward Walsh and Matt Goulding conferring while teaming up to judge the interbreed championship at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Cush Commercials Charolais-cross pair in the interbreed pairs at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Aisling and Frank Burke exhibiting their Commercial pair in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Tadgh and Aoife Hannon exhibiting their pair of Belgian Blue calves in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Tommy and John Creegan, Kathleen Sheehan O'Brien and Matthew Goulding pictured with the reserve Hereford champion at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Mike Barrett exhibiting his Hereford heifer Gurtaleen Inchvale Nikki 2nd at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Grace Wharton exhibiting her Belgian Blue-cross calf in the senior young handlers at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Paul McGrath exhibiting his Hereford heifer in the Breeders Choice four-star or five-star heifer class at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

John Flanagan and Ger Ryan exhibiting the Aberdeen Angus classes at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Eustace Burke exhibiting his Aberdeen Angus heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Ger and Kieran Ryan exhibiting their Angus calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Enda Kearney exhibiting in the Aberdeen Angus classes at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Martin Kelly of the Ricketstown herd exhibiting his Shorthorn heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Kathleen and Richard Hackett presenting their Charolais heifer for show at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Owen O'Neill and judge Errol McCartan pictured with Owen's first prize winning heifer at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Frank and Aisling Burke exhibiting their Commercial bullock at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Ger and Matthew Ryan exhibting their Limousin-cross heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Tom and Brendan O'Shea exhibiting their Limousin heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Tom O'Shea of the Templequain Limousin herd helping his dad Brendan at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Rachel Moloney and Andrew Naughton exhibiting their first prize winning heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

There was strong competition in the Belgian Blue ring at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Billy and Ruby Heaney spectating at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Jennie Aherne pictured in the show ring at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

David and Grace Wharton exhibiting their Belgian Blue-cross calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Richard and Kathleen Hackett watching on at the Charolais judging at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Tadgh and Eilish Hannon exhibiting their calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Eamon O'Donovan and Tadgh Devanny exhibiting for Noel McSweeney at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Erwin and Sinead Stanley showing their Commercial calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Billy Heaney enjoying his first time helping out in the showring at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Richard Stanley exhibiting in the Belgian Blue ring at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Aoife Hannon from Co. Limerick exhibiting her calf in the show ring at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Erwin Stanley and John Hennessy having a chat at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Eamon O'Donovan and Tadgh Devanny exhibiting in the commercial ring at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Billy Dunne and David Pearson with their first and second prize winners at Charleville Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Sarah O'Neill exhibiting in the calf class at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan