Garrett Behan, Tom Acheson, Errol McCartan, David Pearson, Sean Lowry, John Ramsbottom, Matthew Goulding, Edward Walsh, Jack and Sean Ramsbottom at Clonmel Show with the interbreed pairs champion, a pair of February 2023 born twin Limousin-cross calves owned by Sean and Jack Ramsbottom. \Shanon Kinahan
Ruby Sugrue, Anna Grogan and Alice Gualter pictured with Ray Hunt owner and judge Matthew Goulding with the overall Hereford Champion, Herberry 1 Lucy Rose ET at Clonmel Show \ Shanon Kinahan
Conor Murphy pictured with his overall Shorthorn Champion, Ricketstown Flossy Sky. \ Shanon Kinahan
Patrick and Kyna McNamee pictured with judge Garrett Behan with the overall Simmental champion, Lochview Nyx Fab P at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Eustace Burke pictured with his overall Aberdeen Angus champion Clontead Lady Hotshot Y392 at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Murt Ryan and judge Edward Walsh pictured with the overall Charolais champion Goldstar Sephora at Clonmel show. \Shanon Kinahan
John, Sadie and Sean Ramsbottom, Conor Whelan, Annemaire and Jack Ramsbottom, Sean Lowry and judge Errol McCartan with the overall Commercial champion, Lucy at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Padraic Murphy owner of the overall Friesian champion pictured with judge Damien Storan and sponsors Ciara Ryan and Marita Butler at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
David Pearson exhibiting his overall Belgian Blue champion cow and calf pair at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Murt Ryan receiving the reserve interbreed champion rosette from the Charolais judge Edward Walsh at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Father and daughter Donal and Rachel Moloey exhibiting their reserve overall Limousin champion, Charlotte's Sapphire at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Jenny Aherne and Ava O'Leary pictured standing their Simmental pair in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Nigel Hogan and Saoirse Oliver exhibiting their Simmental pair in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Clodagh and Marie-Louise Ryan exhibiting their pair of Charolais bulls in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Judges Errol McCartan, Garrett Behan, Edward Walsh and Matt Goulding conferring while teaming up to judge the interbreed championship at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Cush Commercials Charolais-cross pair in the interbreed pairs at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Aisling and Frank Burke exhibiting their Commercial pair in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Tadgh and Aoife Hannon exhibiting their pair of Belgian Blue calves in the interbreed pairs class at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Tommy and John Creegan, Kathleen Sheehan O'Brien and Matthew Goulding pictured with the reserve Hereford champion at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Mike Barrett exhibiting his Hereford heifer Gurtaleen Inchvale Nikki 2nd at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Grace Wharton exhibiting her Belgian Blue-cross calf in the senior young handlers at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Paul McGrath exhibiting his Hereford heifer in the Breeders Choice four-star or five-star heifer class at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
John Flanagan and Ger Ryan exhibiting the Aberdeen Angus classes at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Eustace Burke exhibiting his Aberdeen Angus heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Ger and Kieran Ryan exhibiting their Angus calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Enda Kearney exhibiting in the Aberdeen Angus classes at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Martin Kelly of the Ricketstown herd exhibiting his Shorthorn heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Kathleen and Richard Hackett presenting their Charolais heifer for show at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Owen O'Neill and judge Errol McCartan pictured with Owen's first prize winning heifer at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Frank and Aisling Burke exhibiting their Commercial bullock at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Ger and Matthew Ryan exhibting their Limousin-cross heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Tom and Brendan O'Shea exhibiting their Limousin heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Tom O'Shea of the Templequain Limousin herd helping his dad Brendan at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Rachel Moloney and Andrew Naughton exhibiting their first prize winning heifer at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
There was strong competition in the Belgian Blue ring at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Billy and Ruby Heaney spectating at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Jennie Aherne pictured in the show ring at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
David and Grace Wharton exhibiting their Belgian Blue-cross calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Richard and Kathleen Hackett watching on at the Charolais judging at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Tadgh and Eilish Hannon exhibiting their calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Eamon O'Donovan and Tadgh Devanny exhibiting for Noel McSweeney at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Erwin and Sinead Stanley showing their Commercial calf at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Billy Heaney enjoying his first time helping out in the showring at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Richard Stanley exhibiting in the Belgian Blue ring at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan
Aoife Hannon from Co. Limerick exhibiting her calf in the show ring at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Erwin Stanley and John Hennessy having a chat at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Eamon O'Donovan and Tadgh Devanny exhibiting in the commercial ring at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
Billy Dunne and David Pearson with their first and second prize winners at Charleville Show. \Shanon Kinahan
Sarah O'Neill exhibiting in the calf class at Clonmel Show. \Shanon Kinahan
The Whelan brothers from Co Wicklow exhibiting their calf at Clonmel Show. \ Shanon Kinahan
