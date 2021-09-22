Judges taking a close look at the plots on day three of the 90th National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois. \ Claire Nash
Coleman Cogan from Sligo ploughing in the senior horse plough Class with Ned and Ted on day two of the National Ploughing Championships. \ Claire Nash
Pa Maher and Eddie Dowling from Kilkenny enjoying the nice weather at the second day. \ Claire Nash
Kim McKinney from Co Donegal ploughing in the senior novice conventional plough class. \ Claire Nash
Christopher Carton ploughing in the senior conventional plough class on day two. \ Claire Nash
John Murphy, Carlow, in a hurry while competing in the under-28 conventional class at the National Ploughing Championships. \ Donal O’Leary
Liam O’Driscoll, Cork west, ploughing in the senior reversible test match on day three. \ Claire Nash
Lee Simms ploughing in the under-28 conventional plough class on day one of the National Ploughing Championships. \ Donal O’Leary
Calling time on the action at the ploughing. \ Claire Nash
Paddy Sheridan was ploughing on day three in the junior A conventional plough class. Paddy turns 89 next month and ploughed competitively for the first time in 1957. \ Claire Nash
Action from day three of the Ploughing. \ Claire Nash
