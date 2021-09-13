The Kilvilvorris Charolais herd held their first ever production sale of heifers on Friday night in Tullamore mart, Co. Offaly. The herd headed up by the Tipperary duo of Matt and PJ Ryan has become synonymous in recent years in Charolais circles regularly topping society sales with young bulls.

It was no surprise that the sale attracted a high level of interest with good activity both ringside and online on the night. It was Kilvilvorris Pink that topped the sale. The November 2019-born heifer was by Goldstar Echo and out of a homebred Pirate dam going back to CF52. She had a three star replacement index of €62 and was knocked down at a whopping €10,200.

This June 2020 born heifer by Bunratty Mike Tyson sold for €5,600

Next in the money was Kilvilvorris Rowan, another Goldstar Echo heifer out of a Pirate dam. This October 2020-born heifer had a three star replacement index and was knocked down at €6,000. The strong trade continued with Kilvilvorris Phoenix 2, an October 2019-born twin making €5,600. This heifer was by Blelack Digger and out of a CF52 bred dam.

Also crossing the €5,000 mark was Kilvilvorris Riches a Bunratty Mike Tyson daughter out of the Excellent sired dam Kilvilvorris Georgina. The June 2020-born heifer had a four star replacement index and was knocked down at €5,600.

Kilvilvorris Herd Production sale: This October 2019-born heifer sired by Blelack Digger sold for €5,600

Also hitting €5,000 was Kilvilvorris Pam, a November 2019-born heifer by Pirate out of a Bowerhouses Topper bred dam.The average price for the sale €4,030/head with an 80% clearance rate. The next big day out for the charolais breeders is Saturday 25 September where they will hold their national calf show in Elphin Mart, Co, Roscommon.