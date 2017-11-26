In pictures: around the country this week

Beef and sheep farmer Bertie Mannion getting his pedigree Limousines ready for TB testing by vet Hugh Mulvihill, on his farm at Whitepark, Curraghboy, Athlone, Co Roscommon. \ Ramona Farrelly

This week, our photographers were in Kilcock, Granard and Wexford.

Here’s a flavour of what was happening out and about on farms this week.

Remember to send you pictures to readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or tweet @IFJ_picturedesk.

Philip Malone and his father, Frank Malone, farm just outside Granard, Co Longford. They buy in weanings and sell them on at around 18 months old. Both men are very proud of their farm and put in a lot of work to make improvements in fencing and being more self efficient. Philip has fitted water butts in all his sheds to capture rainwater. Philip Doyle

Martin O’Byrne from Ballycogley, Wexford, is a dairy farmer and also rears bullocks and heifers to about a year and a half. Philip Doyle

Tom Power with his grandson, Liam O’Keeffe, check on their neighbour’s dairy cattle in Mulrankan, Bridgetown, Co Wexford. Tom keeps some pigs, chickens and turkeys in Bree, just outside Enniscorthy, and has done so since he got his first pig at 14 years of age. He now loves spending time with his grandkids. Philip Doyle

Hugh Farrell from Keenagh, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, rounds up the last of his sucklers for housing from rented land, just outside Carnaross. Edward has had a tough year on the land, being left with 40 acres not cut for fodder. He grazed the land in the first part of the year, but missed out on the August cut due to wet weather. Philip Doyle

Torrential rain on Wednesday this week left the M4 flooded at Kilcock. Philip Doyle

Sheep on flooded land at Kilcock, Co Kildare. Large parts of the east of the country battled floodwater after heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Philip Doyle