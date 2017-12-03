In pictures: around the country this week
By Photo Desk on 03 December 2017
From FBD Young Farmer of the Year, to a Fendt training session, have a look where our photographers have been this week.
You can send in your photos to us at readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or tweet us @IFJ_PictureDesk
FBD Young Farmer of the Year PJ O'Keeffe on his farm in Callan, Co Kilkenny, with his son Tristan, two. \ Dylan Vaughan.
Curious cows in Tipperary. \ Philip Doyle
Sean Gorman, Fendt area sales manager, goes through the safety features in Fendt tractors with Safe Family Farms Competition winners Padraig Hunt and Michael Murphy from St Michael's College, Listowel, Co Kerry, before they take part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork. \ Donal O' Leary
Dara Walton from Ballingary, Co Tipperary, unwrapping a bale of silage. \ Philip Doyle
By Nathan Tuffy on 02 December 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 26 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 01 December 2017
By The Dealer on 29 November 2017
By Photo Desk on 28 November 2017
By Photo Desk on 29 November 2017
