In pictures: around the country this week

By on
From FBD Young Farmer of the Year, to a Fendt training session, have a look where our photographers have been this week.
From FBD Young Farmer of the Year, to a Fendt training session, have a look where our photographers have been this week.

You can send in your photos to us at readerspics@farmersjournal.ie or tweet us @IFJ_PictureDesk

FBD Young Farmer of the Year PJ O'Keeffe on his farm in Callan, Co Kilkenny, with his son Tristan, two. \ Dylan Vaughan.

Curious cows in Tipperary. \ Philip Doyle

Sean Gorman, Fendt area sales manager, goes through the safety features in Fendt tractors with Safe Family Farms Competition winners Padraig Hunt and Michael Murphy from St Michael's College, Listowel, Co Kerry, before they take part in the Fendt Driving Experience in association with ESB Networks and Aitkins Cork. \ Donal O' Leary

Dara Walton from Ballingary, Co Tipperary, unwrapping a bale of silage. \ Philip Doyle

Read more

Around the country in pictures

90% of farmers report a fodder shortfall of 35%
News
90% of farmers report a fodder shortfall of 35%
By Nathan Tuffy on 02 December 2017
Call for farm safety authority to be set up in Ireland
News
Call for farm safety authority to be set up in Ireland
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 26 November 2017
World milk production supply outpacing current demand
News
World milk production supply outpacing current demand
By Amy Forde on 01 December 2017
Related Stories
Glanbia general gushes with imperial blather
Dealer
Glanbia general gushes with imperial blather
By The Dealer on 29 November 2017
Dairy Day in photos and videos
Dairy Day 2017
Dairy Day in photos and videos
By Photo Desk on 28 November 2017
Around the country in pictures
News
Around the country in pictures
By Photo Desk on 29 November 2017
