This May 2020-born Ashbroook Johnny B Good-sired heifer weighed 355kg and sold for €920.

Monday night last saw Elphin Mart in Co Roscommon host the dispersal sale of the Ashbrook Limousin herd, where up on 20 lots went through the ring after the weekly cattle sale had finished.

The top price on the night went to a purebred cow and calf for €3,000, the cow being bred by Boyannagh Dallas from a cow sired by Castleview Virulent ET.

That cow had been served by stock bull Ashbrook Johnny B Good, an Ampetaine Elgin son. Her heifer calf at foot was sired by Johnny B Good also.

The next price to the sale topper was €2,800 for a another pedigree cow and heifer calf at foot.

This time the cow was bred by the renowned Ampertaine Foreman from a cow sired by Millbrook Tanko.

Her heifer calf at foot was also sired by stock bull Johnny B Good, creating a strong sire stack driven by the Ampertaine herd, with Elgin on one side and Foreman on the other.

Heifer trade

Heifers saw a slightly poorer trade, with quality depicting the prices.

The top price here was €1,380. This April 2019-born heifer, sired by stock bull Johnny B Good ,was bred with breeding going back to Sympa and an MGS Dinmore Goldcrest, which carried five stars across the board.

Next-priced heifer was at €1,300which was paid for a stock-sired April 2019 heifer bred from the second-highest priced cow in the sale.

She carried four stars for replacement and five stars for all other indices.

The sale had an overall sale average of €2,120, with some poorer prices given for some of the heifers in the sale.

“We were happy with how the sale went in general, with some good prices given for good cattle,” mart manager Kevin Caslin said.

In pictures

This April 2020-born Ashbrook Johnny B Good-sired heifer weighed 360kg and sold for €1,100.

This Simmental cow with her Johnny B Good twin heifer calves at foot sold for €2,200.

This Limousin cow with her Johnny B Good bull calf at foot sold for €2,650.