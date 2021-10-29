Carnew Mart hosted the dispersal of the noted Ballinahinch pedigree Limousin herd on Friday night last.

The herd was established in 1987 by Carlow man Shay Cullen.

Topping the sale was the herd’s stock bull, Tomriland Kit, a September 2015-born son of Ampertaine Foreman out of an Ideal 23 cow.

Tomriland Kit ET, a September 2015-born son of Ampertaine Foreman, sold for €17,200

Kit boasts a five-star terminal index of €185 and a five-star replacement index of €140. Tomriland Kit was purchased by Bartley Finnegan from Elite Pedigree Genetics to join his AI bull team.

One of the first highlights of the sale was the young 2017-born Ballinahinch Masha, a Tomriland Julius-sired cow going back to a Craigatoke Gamble-sired cow. She was scanned eight months in calf to Tomriland Kit and sold for €5,400.

Ballinahinch Rambo 2, a October 2020-born bull, by herd sire Tomriland Kit ET and out of a homebred Lodge Hamlet cow sold for €4,500.

Another cow in the money was Ballinahinch Favourite, a 2010-born Sympa cow out of an imported Strauss dam. She was sold with her young On-Dit calf at foot for €6,100.

This 2010-born cow sired by Sympa sold for €6,100.

Ballinahinch Magical, a Netherhall Jackpot daughter out of the aforementioned Ballinahinch Favouite and by Sympa, sold with her young Cloughhead Umpire calf at foot for €6,400.

The in-calf heifer Ballinahinch Pickles by Grangeford Jo Jo ET out of a Castleview Gringo dam scanned in calf seven months to Tomriland Kit sold for €6,000.

This October 2020-born son of Tomriland Kit sold for €4,500.

The sale included six cows with calves at foot which averaged €4,533/outfit, five in-calf cows which averaged €3,610/head and 10 maiden heifers which averaged €2,650/head.

The overall average for the 43 animals sold at the dispersal sale was €3,673/head.

A 100% clearance was achieved.