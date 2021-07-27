This pen of Suffolk-cross hoggets sold for €240/head.

While lambs prices have taken a hit in recent days, breeding sales of sheep are reported to be very strong around the country.

A number of early special show and sales of hoggets have gotten off to a positive start.

Numbers have been small, with prices reported from €170 for lighter crossbred hoggets to as high as €260 for better-quality hoggets.

'Good appetite'

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Paul Sheridan from Ballyjamesduff Mart said that there was good appetite on the night for good-quality hoggets, with some lots of two- to three-year-old ewes making particular good money.

“Hoggets ranged in price from €170 to €260 depending on quality," said Paul.

"Older two- to three-year-old ewes made as high as €200/head, while ewe lambs made as high as €175/head for 45kg,” he added.

The general run of ewe lambs destined for breeding on the night was between €140 and €160/head for any lambs over 45kg.

Champion

The champion rosette on the night went to a pen of three-year-old Suffolk-cross ewes, with the hammer dropping at €200/head.

Ballyjamesduff Mart holds its weekly sheep sale at 5pm and for the next few weeks, special breeding sales of sheep will take place every Wednesday.

For more sheep marts and breeding sales coverage from around the country, pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.

In pictures

This pen of Texel-cross hoggets sold for €160/head.

This pen of Texel-cross two- to three-year-old ewes sold for €170/head.

This pen of three-year-old Suffolk-cross ewes took the champion rosette on the night and sold for €200/head.