James English harvesting Armadillo six-row hybrid winter barley at Ballytrehy, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co Tipperary. The crop was producing 3.5t/acre with a moisture content of 17%. \ Odhran Ducie

The 2023 grain harvest is off to an early start in Tipperary. The Irish Farmers Journal caught up with James English, a tillage farmer from Ballylooby, Co Tipperary, as he began harvesting his crop of winter barley.

Photographer Odhran Ducie captured photos of James English and his two sons who were out harvesting winter barley this week.

James spoke of the progress of the harvest: “The harvest is flying it; it was a great weekend for cutting winter barley. We are half way there, with around 200ac of barley down so far. I know there is rain forecast for the latter part of the week so we will plough on and get as much as we can done.”

“We are hoping for fine weather going forward. Barley heads are hanging close to the ground and too much rain now will do damage to the crop. If the weather holds and we finish harvesting winter barley, oats will be next, with spraying of oilseed rape coming close behind.”

“We’re cutting 10 days earlier than usual; I have never cut winter barley so early. We would normally have lower expectations for yields when cutting early but yields have surpassed our expectations. We will average 3.8/3.9 t/ac, which we are very happy with.”

“Although we had a rough spring and a very dry May, winter barley has stood up and both the quality and yields are top class. Grain is great quality; I can’t get over it. There’s very minimal disease and moisture content is around 17%, bushel weight is sitting around 67-68.”

“All straw is already sold. There is always great demand for straw. The majority of straw is sold in square bales. There is a bigger appetite for them here in south Tipperary.”

“Input costs are too high and grain prices are too low. We are drying and storing our winter barley and we will hold it until the price is right but like everything, we can’t hold it forever – bills have to be paid. Machinery is way too expensive. We won’t be buying anything new with the way prices have gone.”

“Winter barley has fared a lot better than spring varieties. We grow spring barley too and I’ve noticed it’s under a lot of stress. Yields for spring barley will be down significantly this year.”

“Access to land is an issue. It’s not possible to get hold of land unless you are willing to pay upwards of €400/ac. Dairy men are taking up the land to stay in line with nitrates regulations. It’s a race for land.”