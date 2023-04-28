Heavy bullocks were met with strong demand ringside in Ballymahon last Thursday.

Ballymahon Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Thursday afternoon, with high numbers of cattle still being sold in the last few weeks.

With the weather in the northwest of the country set to remain dry and grass growth improving, farmers are buying cattle which they will be able to turn out to grass.

There was a large show of continental cattle, with Charolais- and Limousin-cross cattle dominating the sale. Trade remained steady, with good prices reflecting the high-quality cattle on offer.

Bullocks

Bullocks between 350kg and 450kg sold for an average of €3.40/kg, with bullocks between 450kg and 550kg selling around €2.96/kg.

A Limousin-cross bullock weighing 530kg secured a price of €1,680 (€3.02/kg). A super Charolais bullock weighing 395kg finished bidding at €1,420, fetching €3.59/kg.

Heifers

The heifer trade also remained positive. Cattle between 300kg and 400kg averaged €3.01/kg.

An Angus-cross heifer weighing 330kg sold ringside for €1,130 (€3.42/kg), with a Charolais-cross of similar weight at 335kg selling for €1,000 (€2.99/kg).

The heavier type of cattle between 400kg and 500kg averaged at a price of €2.87/kg, with some nice examples making north of €3/kg, such as a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 480kg selling for €1,470 (€3.06/kg).

Heifers above 500kg were met with a better price, with an average €3.02/kg. A Charolais-cross heifer of 570kg sold for an impressive €1,840 (€3.22/kg). A Limousin-cross weighing 530kg finished bidding at €1,700 (€3.21/kg).

The trade is holding up well

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Ballymahon Mart manager William Jones said: “The trade is holding up well.

"Bullocks and dry cows are highly sought after, along with heavier cattle in general, which are making top prices, although I feel as though this may drop back in the coming weeks when farmers start turning cattle out to grass.

"Lighter cattle and the farmer-type bull weanling are being met with strong demand, with some lots selling north of €4/kg.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross bullock born in September 2021 weighed 455kg and sold for €1,430 (€3.14/kg).

These Limousin-cross bullocks born in April 2021 weighed 480kg and sold for €1,460 (€3.04/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock born in May 2021 weighed 460kg and sold for €1,390 (€3.02/kg).

This Simmental-cross bullock born in February 2021 weighed 490kg and sold for €1,900 (€3.87/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born in June 2021 weighed 385kg and sold for €1,290 (€3.35/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in September 2021 weighed 465kg and sold for €1,340 (€2.88/kg).

These Hereford-cross bullocks born in March 2021 weighed 290kg and sold for €900 (€3.10/kg).

These Hereford-cross bullocks born in May 2021 weighed 302kg and sold for €840 (€2.78/kg).

This five-star Angus-cross heifer born in March 2022 weighed 375kg and sold for €1,130 (€3.01/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in December 2020 weighed 530kg and sold for €1,420 (€2.68/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer born in February 2021 weighed 440kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.86/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer born in March 2021 weighed 495kg and sold for €1,260 (€2.55/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born in April 2022 weighed 330kg and sold for €900 (€2.73/kg).

This Charolais heifer born in June 2021 weighed 490kg and sold for €1,420 (€2.90/kg).