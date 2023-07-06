The John Deere T660i straw walker combine sits next to the T670i as the second largest model in the range.

The 34th edition of the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show got under way on Wednesday morning. For now, the weather remains dry, with light showers expected over the day.

Nevertheless, the promise of some top-class farm machinery is sure to lure crowds from all corners of the country.

The show takes place Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 July with gates open from 9am to 6pm.

Below are some of the largest machines on display at this year’s event.

SIP 1500 T

The Silvercut Disc 1500 T, built by Slovenian company SIP, claims to be the world’s widest combination disc mowing outfit. The monster mowing unit has a cutting width of 14.55m (48ft) across five 3.25m cutter beds.

The five separate cutting units, four rear and one front, are equipped with hydro-pneumatic suspension.

The machine weighs in at 9,100kg and requires at least 350hp to operate, despite being a non-conditioner mower. The 1500T folds to 2.99m for transport and measures 7.50m in length.

The SIP Silvercut Disc 1500T mower combination has a 48ft cutting width.

Claas Trion 660

Claas presented the Trion 660 Terra Trac combine. The Trion range was introduced in 2021 as the successor to the Tucano range. The 660 is flagship Trion straw walker machine with six straw walkers. It features a 408hp Cummins L9 engine and 12,000l grain tank.

The Claas Trion 660 Terra Trac is the ranges flagship straw walker combine.

Krone Big X 780

One of the larger machines on the Farmhand stand was the Krone Big X 780 self-propelled forage harvester. The Big X 780 sits as the fifth largest forager in the range and is powered by a 775hp Liebherr engine. It weighs in at 16,700kg and is equipped with six feed rollers. Numerous chopping drum configurations are available ranging from 20 to 48 blades.

The Krone Big X 780 is fitted with a 775hp Liebherr engine.

John Deere T660i

The John Deere T660i six straw walker combine is fitted with a 334hp John Deere PowerTech engine. It sits next to the T670 which is the ranges flagship model. The 660i offers 4m2 of active separation area and 6.3m2 cleaning shoe area. It features 9,000l grain tank as standard.

The John Deere T660i straw walker combine sits next to the T670i as the second largest model in the range.

Mazzotti MAF 3180

Making its second appearance at an FTMTA Farm Machinery Show was the John Deere owned Mazzotti sprayer brand. The Mazzotti brand is retailed in Ireland via John Deere dealers, Templetuohy Farm Machinery (TFM).

Displayed was the MAF 3180 self-propelled model. It features a 3,100l main spray tank and a 260l fresh water tank. Boom widths range from 18m to 38mt. The MAF 3180 is fitted with a John Deere four-cylinder 175hp engine and dual speed hydrostatic transmission.