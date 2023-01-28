Mart manager John Fitzpatrick presenting the Kinsella cup to Paddy Goggin for his champion bullock, a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 930kg that sold for €2,940 (€3.16/kg).

Baltinglass Mart held its annual spring bullock show and sale on Wednesday 25 January.

For the 48th year in a row, locals turned out a large entry of good-quality stock which were met with a brisk trade.

The quality of the cattle on offer led to steady prices. One Charolais-cross bullock weighing 360kg sold for €1,210 (€3.36/kg) and another Charolais-cross bullock weighing 350kg sold for €1,110 (€3.17/kg), with a noticeable demand from farmer buyers for smaller continental types.

Limousin-cross bullocks also sold well, with one weighing 235kg selling for €680 (€2.89/kg). Traditional types also sold well, with one Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighing 340kg fetching €890 (€2.62/kg) and a Hereford-cross weighing 590kg making €1,660 (€2.81/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born June 2020 and weighing 930kg sold for €2,940 (€3.16/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born June 2021 and weighing 555kg sold for €1,720 (€3.10/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born May 2021 and weighing 550kg sold for €1,720 (€3.13/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born January 2021 and weighing 595kg sold for €1,750 (€2.94/kg).

This pair of Belgian Blue-cross bullocks born February 2020 and December 2020 and weighing 510kg on average sold for €1,300 (€2.55/kg).

The champion, a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 930kg, sold for €2,940 (€3.16/kg), while the reserve champion, a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 655kg, sold for €2,220 (€3.39/kg). The group champion, a pen of three Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 615kg on average, sold for €1,920 (€3.12/kg).

This pen of 5 Belgian Blue-cross bullocks born in January and February 2020 and weighing 565kg on average sold for €1,550 (€2.74/kg).

This pair of Belgian Blue-cross bullocks born in February 2020 and weighing 720kg on average sold for €1,810 (€2.51/kg).

This group of four Belgian Blue-cross bullocks born February 2020 and weighing 580kg on average sold for €1,530 (€2.64/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock born April 2022 and weighing 350kg sold for €930 (€2.66/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born August 2020 and weighing 655kg sold for €2,220 (€3.39/kg).

This group of three Belgian Blue-cross bullocks born in February 2020 and weighing 650kg on average sold for €1,750 (€2.69/kg).

Mart manager John Fitzpatrick told the Irish Farmers Journal that Wednesday’s bullock show and sale was “one of the best sales on record with prices exceeding all expectations”.

“We are very satisfied with the marvellous trade and with another very successful show and sale in Baltinglass,” he said.