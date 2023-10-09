This Limousin-cross bull, born in January 2023 and weighing 495kg, sold for €1,840 (€3.71/kg).

Cootehill Mart held its annual bull weanling show and sale alongside its general sale of cattle last Friday night, with just over 200 bulls on offer.

There was a big selection of top-quality continental cattle on show, which were met with an excellent trade and included a strong demand for cattle both online and ringside, resulting in a 97% clearance rate on the night.

The challenging grazing conditions being experienced by farmers at present are helping drive numbers at marts over the last few weeks.

It was the continental types of Charolais and Limousin-cross cattle which dominated Friday night's sale.

Light Charolais bulls

Light Charolais-cross bulls averaged in the region of €3.36/kg, such as a bull weighing 273kg selling for €910 (€3.33/kg), along with a 266kg bull securing €960 (€3.61/kg).

Mid-range cattle between 300kg and 400kg averaged a price of €3.14/kg, such as a Charolais-cross weighing 315kg and selling for €1,000 (€3.17/kg), while another weighing 350kg sold for €1,190 (€3.40/kg).

Heavier fleshy types over 400kg averaged €3.45/kg, with a 404kg Charolais selling at €1,350 (€3.34/kg), with another weighing 424kg selling for €1,460 (€3.44/kg).

Similar story

It was a similar story for Limousin cattle, with those between 300kg and 400kg averaging a price of €3.10/kg, such as a Limousin-cross bull weighing 321kg selling for €1,040 (€3.24/kg), while another weighing 333kg secured a price of €1,090 (€3.27/kg).

Heavier stock upwards of 400kg averaged €3.35/kg, with a Limousin-cross bull weighing 426kg selling for €1,450 (€3.40/kg), while another weighing 457kg sold for an impressive figure of €1,530 (€3.35/kg).

Prizewinners

The prizewinners on the night drew a lot of attention, with the show champion, a January-born Limousin-cross weighing 495kg, selling for €1,840 (€3.71/kg).

A second-placed Belgian Blue-cross weighing 420kg finished bidding at €1,700 (€4.08/kg), with another first-placed Belgian Blue-cross weighing 422kg securing the top end of trade selling for €1,580 (€3.74/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Cootehill Mart manager Geoffrey Drury said: “We saw a great turnout of weanlings with numbers up on last year's sale.

"The quality of weanlings has persisted with plenty of stock coming from both Cavan and Monaghan with a good host of buyers from all over.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross bull, born in March 2023 and weighing 288kg, sold for €880 (€3.06/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in January 2023 and weighing 418kg, sold for €1,400 (€3.35/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in July 2022 and weighing 520kg, sold for €1,480 (€2.85/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in April 2023 and weighing 353kg, sold for €1,180 (€3.34/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull, born in January 2023 and weighing 422kg, sold for €1,520 (€3.60/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born in April 2023 and weighing 258kg, sold for €800 (€3.10/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in January 2023 and weighing 353kg, sold for €1,090 (€3.09/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull, born in January 2023 and weighing 420kg, sold for €1,700 (€4.05/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bull, born in January 2023 and weighing 428kg, sold for €1,550 (€3.62/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in March 2023 and weighing 410kg, sold for €1,340 (€3.27/kg).