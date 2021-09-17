This February 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 790kg and sold for €2010 (€2.54/kg)

Autumn store sales have started off really strong around the country in the last few weeks.

There is a steady demand from winter finishers and factory-linked feedlots.

An improvement in beef price in the last few days will likely help to stabilise things further in marts.

Numbers in marts have been very steady over the last few weeks and the likelihood of any great big glut in cattle supplies in the next few weeks is becoming less and less.

That said, there have been a few big sales across the country this week and Elphin was one of them.

Bullock trade

Having held a very successful sale of over 700 heifers, this week it was the turn of the bullocks, with just under 500 though the ring last Wednesday.

Trade was good, with several good-quality bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg bracket hitting €3/kg.

This was generally being driven by the northern trade, with a number of good customers around the ring for the heavier shorter-keep types.

The top third of bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg bracket made an average of €3.08/kg, while the top third in the 500kg to 600kg bracket made €2.97/kg.

A lot of our sellers at the bullock sale will be back around the ring purchasing next year’s stock

Mart manager Kevin Caslin told the Irish Farmers Journal: “We were delighted with the day’s trade with some exceptional prices for the top end bullocks.

"A lot of our sellers at the bullock sale will be back around the ring purchasing next year’s stock, so hopefully it’s a good sign for our upcoming weanling sales."

In pictures

This May 2019-born Charolais bullock weighed 745kg and made €2,230 (€2.99/kg).

This June 2019-born Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighed 620kg and sold for €1,570 (€2.53/kg).

This March 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 515kg and sold for €1,650 (€3.20/kg).