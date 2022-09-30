This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 590kg and sold for €1,410 (€2.39/kg).

Elphin Mart had a big entry of bullocks for last Wednesday's special sale. Trade was solid, with a couple of big feeders in attendance driving the trade.

Heavier bullocks were probably a better trade, but choice bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg weight category met a solid demand all day.

A lot of the top-quality bullocks over 600kg were up at €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg, depending on breed and quality.

There wasn’t a lot of difference in the 500kg to 600kg bracket, with bullocks in this weight category again topping out at €3/kg. More paid for quality

Lesser-quality Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks were back at €2/kg to €2.40/kg, depending on weight and quality, with more money being paid for good-quality sucker types. Plainer-quality Charolais and Limousin bullocks were selling around €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg.

Top call of the sale went to a July 2020-born Charolais bullock weighing 680kg and selling for €2,090 (€3.07/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “It was a really steady trade all day, with a lot of buyers, especially for the better-quality bullocks.

"We had a few northern customers around the ring as well, which lifted the trade a little.

"We are seeing a few farmers who would have usually pushed on and finished cattle opting to offload in the mart, with feed prices being the main reason for the earlier sale.

"We have a really busy October coming up with our special Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale of weanlings on Monday 3 October and then a number of special Friday night breeding heifer sales taking place during October and November.”

In pictures

This May 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 580kg and sold for €1,640 (€2.83/kg).

This June 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 535kg and sold for €1,220 (€2.28/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 635kg and sold for €1,540 (€2.43/kg).

This April 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 475kg and sold for €1,090 (€2.29/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 600kg and sold for €1,460 (€2.43/kg).

This March 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 470kg and sold for €1,010 (€2.15/kg).

This March 2021-born Limousin bullock weighed 380kg and sold for €870 (€2.29/kg).

This September 2020-born Salers bullock weighed 575kg and sold for €1,230 (€2.14/kg).

This November 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 625kg and sold for €1,360 (€2.18/kg).

This April 2021-born Charolais bullock weighed 475kg and sold for €1,380 (€2.91/kg).

This April 2020-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 675kg and sold for €1,380 (€2.06/kg).

This August 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 600kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.50/kg).