Elphin Mart had a big entry of bullocks for last Wednesday's special sale. Trade was solid, with a couple of big feeders in attendance driving the trade.
Heavier bullocks were probably a better trade, but choice bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg weight category met a solid demand all day.
A lot of the top-quality bullocks over 600kg were up at €2.50/kg to €2.80/kg, depending on breed and quality.
There wasn’t a lot of difference in the 500kg to 600kg bracket, with bullocks in this weight category again topping out at €3/kg. More paid for quality
Lesser-quality Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks were back at €2/kg to €2.40/kg, depending on weight and quality, with more money being paid for good-quality sucker types. Plainer-quality Charolais and Limousin bullocks were selling around €2.30/kg to €2.50/kg.
Top call of the sale went to a July 2020-born Charolais bullock weighing 680kg and selling for €2,090 (€3.07/kg).
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Kevin Caslin said: “It was a really steady trade all day, with a lot of buyers, especially for the better-quality bullocks.
"We had a few northern customers around the ring as well, which lifted the trade a little.
"We are seeing a few farmers who would have usually pushed on and finished cattle opting to offload in the mart, with feed prices being the main reason for the earlier sale.
"We have a really busy October coming up with our special Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale of weanlings on Monday 3 October and then a number of special Friday night breeding heifer sales taking place during October and November.”
SHARING OPTIONS: