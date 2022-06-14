This pen of February 2021-born Limousin heifers weighed 504kg and sold for €1,470 (€2.91/kg).

Birr Mart held its general cattle sale on Monday evening last, with a total of 264 cattle going through the ring for this week’s sale.

Top price was given to a February 2020-born Simmental bullock that weighed 700kg and sold for €2,040 (€2.91/kg).

This was closely followed by a Hereford bullock that weighed 695kg and went under the hammer for €1,860 (€2.68/kg).

Bullocks

Making up the majority of lots were bullocks, with those between 400kg and 500kg averaging €2.68/kg, with a November-born Hereford bullock weighing 455kg fetching a price of €3.25/kg (€1,479).

Forward store bullocks between 500kg and 600kg were ranging in price from €2.38/kg and €2.92/kg, with heavier bullocks over the 600kg bracket coming in around €2.95/kg.

Heifers

Store heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged €2.65/kg, with a selection of choice lots falling under the hammer at €3.00/kg.

Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €2.40/kg to €2.88/kg, while heifers between 500kg and 600kg were falling under the hammer for around €2.75/kg.

There was a small selection of forward store heifers over 600kg which made around €2.90/kg.

There’s clearly a strong presence of farmer buyers in the marts due to the good prices

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Michael Harty commented: “Heifers and bullocks are up around €150/head to €200/head on the same sale as last year.

"There’s clearly a strong presence of farmer buyers in the marts due to the good prices being received, resulting in an overall clearance rate of 100%.”

Birr Mart will host its next sale on Monday 20 June for a general sale of cattle.

In pictures

This April 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 495kg and sold for €1,420 (€2.90/kg).

This 2016-born Friesian cow weighed 720kg and sold for €1,550 (€2.15/kg).

This pen of April 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifers weighed 540kg and sold for €1,400 (€2.60/kg).

This June 2011-born Hereford cow weighed 685kg and sold for €1,670 (€2.44/kg).

This August 2020-born Hereford heifer weighed 575kg and sold for €1,540 (€2.70/kg).

This May 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 540kg and sold for €1,550 (€2.60/kg).

This pen of April 2020-born Aberdeen Angus heifers weighed 496kg and sold for €1,390 (€2.80/kg).

This pen of February 2021-born Hereford bullocks weighed 342kg and sold for €880 (€2.60/kg).

This May 2013-born Aberdeen Angus cow weighed 770kg and sold for €1,800 (€2.34/kg).

This February 2017-born Friesian cow weighed 665kg and sold for €1,450 (€2.18/kg).