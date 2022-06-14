Birr Mart held its general cattle sale on Monday evening last, with a total of 264 cattle going through the ring for this week’s sale.
Top price was given to a February 2020-born Simmental bullock that weighed 700kg and sold for €2,040 (€2.91/kg).
This was closely followed by a Hereford bullock that weighed 695kg and went under the hammer for €1,860 (€2.68/kg).
Bullocks
Making up the majority of lots were bullocks, with those between 400kg and 500kg averaging €2.68/kg, with a November-born Hereford bullock weighing 455kg fetching a price of €3.25/kg (€1,479).
Forward store bullocks between 500kg and 600kg were ranging in price from €2.38/kg and €2.92/kg, with heavier bullocks over the 600kg bracket coming in around €2.95/kg.
Heifers
Store heifers in the 300kg to 400kg bracket averaged €2.65/kg, with a selection of choice lots falling under the hammer at €3.00/kg.
Heifers in the 400kg to 500kg category ranged in price from €2.40/kg to €2.88/kg, while heifers between 500kg and 600kg were falling under the hammer for around €2.75/kg.
There was a small selection of forward store heifers over 600kg which made around €2.90/kg.
There’s clearly a strong presence of farmer buyers in the marts due to the good prices
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Michael Harty commented: “Heifers and bullocks are up around €150/head to €200/head on the same sale as last year.
"There’s clearly a strong presence of farmer buyers in the marts due to the good prices being received, resulting in an overall clearance rate of 100%.”
Birr Mart will host its next sale on Monday 20 June for a general sale of cattle.
SHARING OPTIONS: