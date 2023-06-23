There was plenty of action ringside on Thursday afternoon.

Ballymahon Mart held its weekly general cattle sale last Thursday afternoon, with north of 100 cattle still being sold through the ring.

Dry cows sold for an average of €1,359 or (€2.06/kg), such as a Charolais-cross cow weighing 735kg selling for €1,580 (€2.15/kg), along with a Limousin-cross weighing 640kg and selling for €1,400 (€2.19/kg).

A top price of €2,090 was paid for a Simmental-cross cow weighing 875kg (€2.39/kg).

Cows and calves

Cow and calf outfits averaged €1,770, with a 2020-born Angus cow with an August 2022 bull calf at foot selling for €1,960, while a 2011-born Limousin cow with an April 2023-born heifer calf at foot sold for €1,580.

Heifers

There was a good offering of heifers, with those weighing between 400kg and 500kg averaging €1,130 or €2.45/kg, such as a Charolais-cross heifer weighing 445kg selling for €1,160 (€2.61/kg).

Hereford types didn’t settle for much less, as they were in the region of €2.35/kg, with a 480kg Hereford-cross selling for €1,190 (€2.48/kg). A Limousin-cross weighing 475kg fetched €1,340 (€2.82/kg).

Heifers between 500kg and 600kg averaged a similar price of €2.45/kg, such as an Angus weighing 580kg that sold for €1,420 (€2.45/kg).

Bulls

A super batch of Charolais-cross bulls sought plenty of attention ringside, as they dominated the sale.

Those weighing between 500kg and 700kg secured an average price of €1,578 (€2.71/kg), such as one Charolais-cross bull weighing 590kg selling for €1,620 (€2.75/kg), with another weighing 590kg selling for €1,600 (€2.72/kg).

A Limousin type weighing 475kg finished bidding at €1,380 (€2.91/kg), while another of similar quality hit the €3 mark, as it fetched the same money while only weighing 460kg (€3/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Ballymahon Mart manager William Jones said: “It is clear to see that cows have come back slightly, but this has been the case across the country.

"There still remains a good demand for cattle despite less numbers of stock passing through the mart. Bulls continue to fetch good prices, with factory buyers in search of these animals, with lots at today’s sale selling for just over €3/kg.”

In pictures

This Charolais-cross cow, born in January 2020 and weighing 640kg, sold for €1,500 (€2.34/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull, born in March 2022 and weighing 640kg, sold for €1,500 (€2.34/kg).

This five-star Hereford-cross cow, born in February 2018 and weighing 685kg, sold for €1,250 (€1.82/kg).

This Limousin cow with a heifer calf at foot sold for €1,580.

This Hereford-cross heifer, born in February 2021 and weighing 560kg, sold for €1,200 (€2.14/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow, born in April 2013 and weighing 760kg, sold for €1,860 (€2.45/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer, born in March 2021 and weighing 505kg, sold for €1,160 (€2.30/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in May 2021 and weighing 655kg, sold for €1,600 (€2.44/kg).

This four-star Charolais-cross, heifer born in June 2021 and weighing 435kg, sold for €1,250 (€2.87/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull, born in March 2022 and weighing 475kg, sold for €1,380 (€2.91/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born in December 2021 and weighing 600kg, sold for €1,650 (€2.75/kg).