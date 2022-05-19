These August 2021-born bulls had an average weight of 418kg and sold for €1,420 (€3.15/kg) each.

There was a strong turnout at Gortatlea Mart's E and U grade weanling bull sale on Wednesday evening.

E grade potential bull weanlings were comfortably making in excess of €3.80/kg and at the top end of the sale, a share of them made over €4/kg.

Bulls from 300kg to 350kg were generally selling for between €3.30/kg and €3.60/kg and a share of heavy bulls over 450kg sold for similar money.

Heavier bulls over 400kg that were at the lower end of the E and U conformation stakes were making back to €2.90/kg.

Light stores

There was a share of light store bullocks on offer on the night.

One-year-old Angus and Hereford bullocks sold from €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg, while Friesian bullocks sold for up to €2.20/kg.

Top price on the night went to a 385kg Belgian Blue bull that sold for €1,760 (€4.57/kg).

There was prices at this sale the likes of which I’ve never seen before

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Maurice Brosnan said: “The quality was excellent tonight and it was an easy night’s sale, with both buyers and sellers happy.

"There was prices at this sale the likes of which I’ve never seen before. Most bulls were making over €3/kg and there was a few really well-muscled ones that made over €4/kg.”

Maurice put the high prices down to the demand in Europe for beef, which is resulting in farmers being rewarded well.

“Farmers are getting properly paid for their final produce and they're going back out to replace what they’ve sold and they are competing well with exporters.

"I’d say there was a 60:40 split of the cattle sold this evening between farmers and exporters.”

In pictures

This December 2021-born bull weighed 295kg and sold for €930 (€3.15/kg).

This October 2021-born bull weighed 395kg and sold for €1,380 (€3.49/kg).

This October 2021-born bull weighed 265kg and sold for €910 (€3.43/kg).

This October 2021-born bull weighed 415kg and sold for €1,300 (€3.13/kg).

This September 2021-born bull weighed 405kg and sold for €1,550 (€3.83/kg).

This September 2021-born bull weighed 435kg and sold for €1,750 (€4.03/kg).

This December 2021-born bull weighed 412kg and sold for €1,380 (€3.35/kg).

These June 2021-born bulls had an average weight of 330kg and sold for €1,050 (€3.15/kg) each.

This October 2021-born bull weighed 365kg and sold for €1,400 (€3.84/kg).

This October 2021-born bull weighed 355kg and sold for €1,480 (€4.17/kg).

This November 2021-born bull weighed 465kg and sold for €1,530 (€3.29/kg).

This October 2021-born bull weighed 310kg and sold for €1,050 (€3.39/kg).

This September 2021-born bull weighed 320kg and sold for €1,140 (€3.56/kg).

This July 2021-born bull weighed 400kg and sold for €1,560 (€3.90/kg).

This August 2021-born bull weighed 410kg and sold for €1,600 (€3.90/kg).

This July 2021-born bull weighed 380kg and sold for €1,420 (€3.74/kg).