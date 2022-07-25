This May 2020-born Limousin bullock weighed 640kg and sold for €1,730 (€2.70/kg).

Tullamore Mart hosted its weekly sale of heifers, bullocks and dry cows on Thursday 25 July, with a total entry of 225 cattle forward for the sale.

All types of buyers were present on the day, with heavy lots attracting high numbers of Northern Ireland feedlot buyers and factory agents.

Grass farmers were still active online and ringside for lighter lots.

Heifers

Lighter and plainer heifers weighing between 300kg and 435kg ranged in price from €1.88/kg to €2.55/kg. Heifers in the 435kg to 500kg weight bracket averaged at €2.48/kg.

Heavier heifers and short-keep lots were a great trade, with factory agents battling hard online and ringside for well-fleshed lots.

Heifers in the 500kg to 600kg weight category were ranging in price from €2.24/kg to €2.77/kg, with a number of well-fleshed continental types making up to €3.00/kg.

Bullocks

There was a small selection of lighter bullocks for sale, with those weighing less than 300kg averaging at €2.57/kg.

Bullocks weighing between 300kg and 435kg were ranging in price from €1.74/kg to €2.74/kg, with bullocks in the 435kg to 500kg weight bracket coming in around €2.64/kg.

Heavier bullocks over 500kg were in high demand, with prices for this weight category ranging from €2.17/kg and €2.75/kg.

Dry cows

Included in the sale was an entry of 40 dry cows averaging at €2.30/kg.

Plainer dairy-cross lots were trading on average at €2.10/kg, with heavier fleshed continental lots making up to €2.71/kg.

Top price on the day went to a Limousin cow that weighed 900kg and sold for €2,300 (€2.56/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Antoinette Daly commented: “[It was] an exceptional trade again this week, with buyers appearing to be very anxious for stock, particularly well-fleshed cattle over the 470kg mark.

"There is still a strong presence from online buyers at the sale, with buyers willing to pay high prices for stock, which was evident in the sale’s high clearance rate of 99%."

Tullamore Mart will host its next sale on Thursday 28 July for its weekly sale of dry cows, heifers and bullocks.

In pictures

This pen of February 2020-born Friesian bullocks weighed 610kg and sold for €1,440 (€2.36/kg).

This February 2020-born Simmental bullock weighed 655kg and sold for €1,680 (€2.56/kg).

This April 2020-born Hereford bullock weighed 710kg and sold for €1,759 (€2.48/kg).

This May 2020-born Salers bullock weighed 725kg and sold for €1,980 (€2.73/kg).

This April 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 570kg and sold for €1,580 (€2.77/kg).

This August 2019-born Limousin bullock weighed 655kg and sold for €1,870 (€2.85/kg).

This September 2019-born Limousin bullock weighed 670kg and sold for €1,890 (€2.82/kg).

This March 2020-born Charolais bullock weighed 725kg and sold for €1,960 (€2.70/kg).

This March 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 415kg and sold for €1,010 (€2.43/kg).

This January 2020-born Limousin heifer weighed 665kg and sold for €1,900 (€2.86/kg).